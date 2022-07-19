Loving these looks, unconditionally. Katy Perry has a diverse sense of style, from her out of the ordinary on-stage costumes to elegant red carpet gowns … she can seriously pull them all off. Her most notable fashion ensembles, however, are her daring and braless outfits.

The “California Gurl” wasn’t always tapped into her sophisticated and sexy style. Nonetheless, she honed into her seductive side after marrying Orlando Bloom, who often gives her feedback on her outfit choices.

“I’ll have a fitting going to something, he’ll ask me for notes, and I’ll show him this. It’s fun. We tell each other the truth,” she told iHeartRadio in January 2022.

The American Idol judge has been the talk of the Met Gala for a few years, but how could she not? Katy attended the “biggest night in fashion” wearing a chandelier costume in 2019 while quickly changing into a hamburger number.

While she was known for attending the Met Gala in outlandish attire, she showed up to the 2022 event in a more feminine and less Halloween-ish look. The “Firework” singer wore a stunning Oscar de la Renta gown that was chic and went with the theme, Gilded Glamour.

The black, one-shoulder dress included a floral, sheer lace that practically exposed her bare chest. “I feel great,” she told Vogue at the time. “I mean, it’s not my first rodeo so I feel like I can relax. You know last time I came to the Met I was a cheeseburger — I loved it, and I was like, ‘What am I going to do tonight?’” she continued. “I’m going to play a whole different card, and now, I feel like I’m just accepting the darling darkness.”

Katy has also worn notable braless looks while judging American Idol, showcasing that she has clearly elevated her wardrobe. In May 2022, the “Dark Horse” artist wore a long-sleeve black sequined dress with a lace-up open back, which could arguably be one of her best looks yet.

“Bringing [knight] vibes with my lewk today cause the top 5 contestants are bringing their fangs out to get to the finale too okayyy,” she captioned her Instagram video while strutting in the dress.

Keep scrolling to see Katy Perry’s best braless moments!