Swoon much? Katy Perry posted a topless photo of herself and fiancé Orlando Bloom reacted in a unique way.

The “When I’m Gone” artist, 37, shared a carousel of photos via Instagram on Thursday, January 13, with the first one showing her facing against a wall to hide her bare chest. Katy also wore her long black locks down in a simple style.

“Let it burn baby,” she captioned the post, adding the hashtag “#WIG” in reference to her new single, “When I’m Gone.” She then included other photos of herself, seemingly on the road to promote her music, as she had just performed in Las Vegas for her Katy Perry: PLAY tour in late December 2021.

Shortly after posting her round of pictures, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, 45, commented on his fiancée’s post: “Babe plz can we get some more hazelnut milk we’re running low.”

Countless fans saw the actor’s reaction as “big marriage vibes,” with one writing, “Hahaha more like, ‘hun, what’s for dinner?” and another commenting, “Hubby just over here wanting his coffee.” However, others believed the Hobbit actor’s reaction had another meaning.

“Oh so now it’s called ‘hazelnut milk’ huh?” one Instagram user wrote in a comment, while several others chimed in about breast milk in their comments.

This isn’t the first time Orlando has reacted with a rather random comment on one of Katy’s social media posts. In June 2021, the Lord of the Rings star reacted in a similar fashion to the “Hot N Cold” singer’s carousel post, which featured her wearing several alluring outfits — “Babe, can I get a coffee this jet lags got me goooooood,” he commented at the time.

The duo started dating in January 2016 and briefly split by March 2017 but later rekindled their love in February 2018. One year later, Orlando proposed to the “Wide Awake” crooner on Valentine’s Day. The pair welcomed their first child, Daisy Dove Bloom, together in August 2020.

Katy and Orlando don’t share photos of their daughter often, but the American Idol judge gave fans a glimpse at their daughter when she was born with a black-and-white photo of her small hand. The engaged duo, on the other hand, continue to share multiple moments of their romance, with Katy even giving her man a shout-out on his birthday the same day of her topless Instagram photo.

“Happiest 45th to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy & strong man I know,” the “Smile” singer captioned an Instagram post on Thursday, January 13. “Thank you for being a constant compass, an unwavering anchor and bringing joi de vivre into every room you walk in. You are the love and light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our darling dd.”