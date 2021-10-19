Incredible! Katy Perry stunned her followers on Tuesday, October 19, sharing a photo showing off her inspiring post-baby weight loss in a gorgeous outfit a little more than a year after giving birth to daughter Daisy.

Teasing the filming of American Idol’s 20th season starting up, Katy posed in an orange dress with a thigh high slit in front of huge reflective letters spelling out the word “Idol” and wrote in the caption, “year 20 is underway and mama ain’t here to play.”

In response, several fans took to the comments section to show their support for Katy, with one writing, “Drop your anti aging routine sis because you’re GLOWING.”

Another echoed this sentiment, adding, “Of course your out here looking like a whole goddess.”

The singer previously revealed in September 2021 that she still had 10 pounds of baby weight to lose — but that it wasn’t on her to-do list at the time.

Courtesy of Katy Perry/Instagram

When asked about the depictions of mother in society and social media, Katy recently told Variety, “I think all of social media is skewed. It’s a big, ole, fat echo chamber and the real determinator [sic] is the algorithm. I really enjoyed my experience. I’m still 10 pounds bigger than when I started, but I’m not in a rush. It’s been a year. I’m more interested in her happiness and my happiness and mental health. Hormones are … pretty interesting.”

“As a new mom, those first six weeks are like, ‘What?’ It’s just the biggest life change ever,” she added. “You’re responsible for someone’s well-being that can’t even hold their head up. It’s a real shift, and you become not No. 1 on the call sheet. And it’s the best. Everything that’s supposed to fade away, fades away, and a balance comes in. I like to live more in the real world for now.”

The American Idol judge also talked to the publication about her daughter’s interests. “Yeah, she loves music, but I’m pretty specific with it,” she said. “We are on a Stevie Wonder and Bill Withers kick right now,” Katy gushed in the interview. “I play lots of old soul, lots of Supremes, lots of ‘shake shake shake Senora.’ We go into different moods. We went to my gym the other day, and they were playing current pop music, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is the first time you’ve heard current music!'”

The singer welcomed her first child with husband Orlando Bloom in August 2020, and mother of one gushed about her special celebrations for their little one’s first birthday a year later in August 2021.

“Orlando’s been gone so we are actually waiting to celebrate until he’s home. But just [having] quality time is the celebration for me,” she said at the time. “She’s going to have a birthday-like little thing outside with her girls, she has a couple of playmates, and an extra Mommy and Me class. We’re going to properly celebrate, but when your phone reminds you of one year ago today, you’re like, ‘Oh my god, having a child a legit, constant timestamp.’ In the past, it’s all a blur, but then you have a child that’s growing before your very eyes and it’s just so profound.”