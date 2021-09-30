Priorities! Katy Perry revealed that she still has 10 pounds of baby weight to lose since giving birth to daughter Daisy — but that it isn’t on her to-do list any time soon.

When asked about the societal image of motherhood, the 36-year-old explained to Variety, “I think all of social media is skewed. It’s a big, ole, fat echo chamber and the real determinator [sic] is the algorithm. I really enjoyed my experience. I’m still 10 pounds bigger than when I started, but I’m not in a rush. It’s been a year. I’m more interested in her happiness and my happiness and mental health. Hormones are … pretty interesting.”

“As a new mom, those first six weeks are like, ‘What?’ It’s just the biggest life change ever,” she told the outlet. “You’re responsible for someone’s well-being that can’t even hold their head up. It’s a real shift, and you become not No. 1 on the call sheet. And it’s the best. Everything that’s supposed to fade away, fades away, and a balance comes in. I like to live more in the real world for now.”

The “I Kissed a Girl” singer opened up about her daughter’s interests — which include music. “Yeah, she loves music, but I’m pretty specific with it. We are on a Stevie Wonder and Bill Withers kick right now,” Katy gushed in the interview. “I play lots of old soul, lots of Supremes, lots of ‘shake shake shake Senora.’ We go into different moods. We went to my gym the other day, and they were playing current pop music, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, this is the first time you’ve heard current music!'”

O. Gomina/MEGA

The Los Angeles native welcomed her first child with husband Orlando Bloom in August 2020, and the proud mama gushed over her special celebrations for their baby’s first birthday last month.

“Orlando’s been gone so we are actually waiting to celebrate until he’s home. But just [having] quality time is the celebration for me,” the pop star explained. “She’s going to have a birthday-like little thing outside with her girls, she has a couple of playmates, and an extra Mommy and Me class. We’re going to properly celebrate, but when your phone reminds you of one year ago today, you’re like, ‘Oh my god, having a child a legit, constant timestamp.’ In the past, it’s all a blur, but then you have a child that’s growing before your very eyes and it’s just so profound.”