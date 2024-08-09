Cautious Katy Perry is putting her hunky fiancé, Orlando Bloom, under wraps during their latest tropical vacation — she wants to avoid a repeat of their 2016 paddleboarding photos that quickly broke the internet, showing a naked Orlando in full bloom!

“Katy made it clear to Orlando that she didn’t want another naked viral moment,” a source exclusively told Life & Style. “She’s more conservative compared to Orlando, who is very comfortable with his body and would prefer to be naked all the time if he could!” In the body-baring incident that took place during a previous getaway off the coast of Sardinia, Orlando proudly paddled at full mast while Katy wore a modest two-piece swimsuit.

But sources say Katy, 39, is keen to avoid her 47-year-old partner’s privates taking center stage just when she has a new album coming out, and has told Orlando firmly she does not want his junk hogging the spotlight. “It’s not just about keeping Orlando’s body under wraps,” spills a pal of Katy’s. “Katy also wants to ensure that the focus remains on her and her upcoming album, which is set for release later this year. She knows the importance of managing public attention!”