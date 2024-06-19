It’s been mere weeks since Katy Perry ended her seven-year run as a judge on American Idol. But there’s already a competition brewing over who gets to take her place on the singing competition show!

For her part, Katy, 39, thinks country standout Jelly Roll would make a great addition to the panel alongside Luke Bryan, 47, and 75-year-old Lionel Richie — and he’s game. “Of course!” the “Wild Ones” singer, 39, said, joking: “I’ve accepted the job, and they haven’t offered it.”

Other past show mentors in consideration include Jon Bon Jovi, 62, who reportedly wants $25 million to join the cast next year, and Meghan Trainor, 30. “That is my dream job, and I have emailed three awesome people who work in that world,” she’s revealed. “I have begged for this job.”

But could the ABC show want to mix things up with an Idol winner in a judge’s seat for the first time ever? Season 6 victor Jordin Sparks, 34, has declared, “I’m putting my name in the hat!”

Meanwhile, season 1 champ Kelly Clarkson, 42, turned down the possibility of doing the L.A.-based gig on June 10, explaining that she’d already promised to prioritize her family life in NYC.

“So many names have been thrown into the ring,” an insider admits to Life & Style. “It’s going to be a really tough decision!”