2008

A match made in heaven! Carrie’s bassist, Mark Childers, was persistent when it came to setting her up with the former National Hockey League player. According to Bustle, he initially tried to have them meet on a blind date, but Carrie was hesitant, so Mark arranged for them to cross paths at a meet-and-greet backstage at one of the singer’s concerts. After seeing Mike for the first time, she thought, “Hot, hot, hot.” In a 2019 interview with People, Carrie spoke more about her first impression of the former Ottawa Senators player. “I feel like he is the person I was meant to be with,” she said. “I had dated guys and kind of knew, like, ‘No.’ Nothing was ever really wrong, but nothing was really right either. With him, it was like a good partnership. It was an easy relationship to be in.”