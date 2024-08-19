A match made in heaven! Carrie’s bassist, Mark Childers, was persistent when it came to setting her up with the former National Hockey League player. According to Bustle, he initially tried to have them meet on a blind date, but Carrie was hesitant, so Mark arranged for them to cross paths at a meet-and-greet backstage at one of the singer’s concerts. After seeing Mike for the first time, she thought, “Hot, hot, hot.” In a 2019 interview with People, Carrie spoke more about her first impression of the former Ottawa Senators player. “I feel like he is the person I was meant to be with,” she said. “I had dated guys and kind of knew, like, ‘No.’ Nothing was ever really wrong, but nothing was really right either. With him, it was like a good partnership. It was an easy relationship to be in.”
New Year’s Eve 2008
Sparks flew when the ball dropped! Carrie reportedly told Glamour that she and Mike talked on the phone for “almost three months” before they had their official first date. “That was good for us,” she explained. “Then our first real date was on New Year’s Eve, and our first kiss was when the ball dropped.” Looking back, Carrie revealed she was the one who made the move. “We were in front of people, and he’s not a big PDA guy,” she said. “I figured, I’ll go in for it because he can’t leave me hanging, right? So I made him kiss me in public.”
December 20, 2009
Almost one year later, the two decided to take their relationship to the next level. Mike popped the question on December 20, 2009, at his home. “It’s true,” he reportedly told the Toronto Sun the following day, confirming their engagement. “We’re both obviously excited and very happy.”
July 10, 2010
Following a relatively short engagement, Carrie and Mike officially tied the knot on July 10, 2010, at the Ritz-Carlton resort on Lake Oconee, Georgia. On their 10th wedding anniversary in 2020, Carrie shared an Instagram post featuring side-by-side photos of them as children. “Hey you two crazy kids. Believe it or not, some day you both will become (slightly) less awkward, you’ll grow up to have pretty cool jobs, you’ll meet backstage at some girl’s concert, fall in love, get married, have two amazing boys, and live happily ever after!” she wrote in the caption. “These past 10 years have been pretty incredible with you, @mfisher1212! Here’s to many many more…without the bowl cuts! I love you and I thank the good Lord that He brought those two kids together! HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!!!!!!!!!!”
February 27, 2015
Carrie and Mike expanded their family five years after tying the knot. They welcomed son Isaiah on February 27, 2015. In March 2024, in celebration of his 9th birthday, Carrie shared a photo on Instagram of Isaiah’s taekwondo-themed birthday cake, writing, “Today, we got to celebrate our sweet Isaiah turning 9!!!! Oh, how time flies…we got to party doing one of his favorite things…taekwondo! So fun to see the kids learning some new things. And what an amazing cake from @iveycakestore !!! It was as yummy as it was cool!”
January 21, 2019
A few years later, the country singer and athlete welcomed their second son, Jacob. Alongside an Instagram carousel of images taken at the hospital, Carrie told followers, “Jacob Bryan Fisher entered the world in the wee hours of the morning on Monday…his mom, dad and big brother couldn’t be happier for God to trust them with taking care of this little miracle! Our hearts are full, our eyes are tired and our lives are forever changed. Life is good…”
July 10, 2021
Cheers to 11 years! On July 10, 2021, Mike publicly celebrated his love for Carrie with a sweet Instagram post that featured a photo taken on their wedding day. “Happy anniversary @carrieunderwood hard to believe this was 11 years ago today!” he captioned the photo. “Here’s to many more with the best partner I could imagine!! #happyanniversary.”
July 27, 2023
Carrie celebrated a big milestone for her husband when the retired athlete was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 2023. “Congratulations, babe! So proud of you!!!” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I can think of no one more deserving! Glad me and the boys could celebrate you and your accomplishments… #blessed.” Mike was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a member of the Nashville Predators, the team he helped lead to the Stanley Cup Final in 2017 before he retired the next year.