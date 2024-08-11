Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Consult Adoption Lawyers

Country superstar Carrie Underwood is now craving a third kid after enduring multiple heartbreaking miscarriages — so she and hubby Mike Fisher are exploring their adoption options, a source exclusively reveals to Life & Style.

The “Jesus, Take the Wheel” singer, 41, and the former NHL pro, 44, are hankering to give a sibling to sons Isaiah, 9, and Jacob, 5, so they’re putting plans in motion to welcome another bundle of joy, the source tells.

“Carrie lost three babies during pregnancies before she had Jacob, and she figured that was God’s plan for her,” the insider confides.

“But Mike has been gung-ho about adding to their family, so they are going to bring another child into their home.”

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

According to a friend, the Nashville hitmaker “deeply appreciates” how her hunky husband has taken on the lion’s share of parenting while she focuses on her demanding concert schedule.

“Mike has had tons of offers to go into coaching and that appeals to him. But he figures his place is with his family — and not being away eight months out of the year during hockey season,” the pal explains.

Insiders say the songbird is committed to her Las Vegas residency, which wraps in October, and plans to take a break from the stage — and devote time to the complex adoption process.

“They’ve met with lawyers about it,” the friend dishes. “And their boys are over the moon thinking about having a little brother or sister added to the family mix!”