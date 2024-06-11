Carrie Underwood Falls ​​Off Stage After Performing in the Rain

Carrie Underwood gave an epic performance at the Carolina Country Music Fest on Sunday, June 9, and took a tumble while taking her final exit off stage.

The weather decided to act as a free prop during the end of Carrie’s set when the rain poured down as she belted her hit “Before He Cheats.” The audience went wild as they sang the breakup anthem with the country star, 41, who rocked a cutoff white shirt, daisy dukes and silver booties. While waving goodbye to her fans, Carrie turned to walk off stage and seemingly slipped on a set of stairs, as seen in footage obtained by TMZ.

She may have busted her butt, but the American Idol winner was thrilled by the energy she and the music festival’s attendees electrified during the set. Carrie shared snapshots of her performance with her band via Instagram on Monday, June 10, gushing that although the “ending was quite unexpected, it made for a night we’ll never forget!”

Shortly after, the “Cowboy Casanova” singer shared a clip of the final song ​of the show. In the video, the spotlight was on Carrie as the crowd screamed the lyrics and the rain showered down like it was a scene out of a movie.

“We won’t let a little rain stop us,” she captioned the post. “We won’t let a massive downpour stop us, either!”

Getty

Carrie’s Instagram followers thought that the moment was a rockstar move and ran to the comment section to share their thoughts.

“This lady is committed to her fans! No. Matter. What. And her band is amazing!” one person wrote while another fan commented, “The fact that it ONLY RAINED FOR THE LAST SONG is so iconic.” A third person even went as far as to crown Carrie as “Entertainer of the Year.”

When she’s not gracing the stage to perform in front of her die-hard fans, Carrie lives a “grounded” life in Tennessee with husband Mike Fisher and sons Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4.

“Mike and I do all we can to raise our two boys with values like the ones I grew up with,” in­cluding “church on Sun­days,” she told People in 2021.

Not to mention, she keeps her simplistic farmhouse lifestyle when she temporarily resides in Las Vegas during her tour.

“When you have an epic residency @resortsworldlv in fabulous Las Vegas, but you’re kind of a nerd, you go to Ace Hardware on your day off to buy canning supplies. You also bring your sourdough starter (a.k.a. ‘Norm’), eggs and granola from home,” Carrie captioned her May 23 Instagram post. “My off days shall consist of working out, sunning myself, baking bread and canning. Just a girl who enjoys the fabulous along with the simple!”

Fans who got FOMO from the concert can take a trip to Sin City to see the Grammy-winning artist during her extended Reflection tour at Resorts World Theatre throughout 2024.