Carrie Underwood Reveals How Faith and Family Keep Her Grounded: Inside Her ‘Ordinary’ Life
As Carrie Underwood headed to Sin City for another run of summer concerts at Resorts World, she revealed her unique packing list. “When you have an epic residency in fabulous Las Vegas, but you’re kind of a nerd, you go to Ace Hardware on your day off to buy canning supplies,” she shared on Instagram on May 23. “You also bring your sourdough [bread] starter (aka ‘Norm’), eggs and granola from home. My off days shall consist of my working out, sunning myself, breaking bread and canning!”
Carrie may have experienced wild success and fame with 85 million records sold and eight Grammy wins, but her “life away from the stage is extraordinarily] ordinary,” insists the Tennessee-based singer, who shares sons Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4, with retired hockey player Mike Fisher, 44. “Kids can definitely keep you humble because they don’t care what you do.”
Inside Carrie Underwood’s Spirituality and Faith
Her devotion to God also helps Carrie stay down to Earth. “Mike and I do all we can to raise our two boys with values like the ones I grew up with,” including “church on Sundays,” she’s said, adding that at bedtime, they “pray out loud … just talking to God, letting [our sons] know he hears their every word.”
Faith has played an important role in her career, too: The hit “Jesus Take the Wheel” was the first single off Carrie’s 2005 debut album. Since then, she’s released albums of Christmas music and gospel hymns, and in March launched a faith based music channel, Savior Sunday Daily, on SiriusXM. “I’m not the first person to sing about God, Jesus [or] faith … and I won’t be the last. If you don’t like it,” Carrie’s said, “change the channel.”