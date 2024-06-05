As Carrie Underwood headed to Sin City for another run of summer concerts at Resorts World, she re­vealed her unique packing list. “When you have an epic residency in fabulous Las Vegas, but you’re kind of a nerd, you go to Ace Hardware on your day off to buy canning supplies,” she shared on Instagram on May 23. “You also bring your sourdough [bread] starter (aka ‘Norm’), eggs and granola from home. My off days shall consist of my working out, sunning myself, breaking bread and canning!”

Carrie may have expe­rienced wild success and fame with 85 million records sold and eight Gram­my wins, but her “life away from the stage is extraor­dinarily] ordinary,” insists the Tennessee-based sing­er, who shares sons Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4, with re­tired hockey player Mike Fisher, 44. “Kids can def­initely keep you humble because they don’t care what you do.”

Inside Carrie Underwood’s Spirituality and Faith

Her devotion to God also helps Carrie stay down­ to E­arth. “Mike and I do all we can to raise our two boys with values like the ones I grew up with,” in­cluding “church on Sun­days,” she’s said, adding that at bedtime, they “pray out loud … just talk­ing to God, letting [our sons] know he hears their every word.”

Faith has played an im­portant role in her career, too: The hit “Jesus Take the Wheel” was the first single off Carrie’s 2005 debut al­bum. Since then, she’s re­leased albums of Christmas music and gospel hymns, and in March launched a faith based music channel, Savior Sunday Daily, on SiriusXM. “I’m not the first person to sing about God, Jesus [or] faith … and I won’t be the last. If you don’t like it,” Carrie’s said, “change the channel.”