Gigi Hadid revealed in a photo from her daughter’s 4th birthday party that her full name is Khai Malik, and that the girl’s surname is that of her dad, Zayn Malik.

The supermodel previously hadn’t revealed whose last name Khai took after her September 19, 2020, birth. Gigi, 28, and Zayn, 31, called it quits for good in October 2021, after rekindling their romance in December 2019.

“‘KHAI MALIK,’ STOP IM SOBBING,” one Zigi fan wrote in the comments, while another added, “’Khai Malik’ she’s so lucky!!” with crying emojis.

The reveal came amid a carousel of photos from Khai’s birthday party that Gigi shared on Thursday, September 19. She revealed her daughter is a huge fan of Disney’s Descendants, and a proclamation showed “Khai Malik” being invited to join the current class at Auradon Prep, the school the Descendants attend.

Courtesy of Gigi Hadid/Instagram

The Guest in Residence founder shared more photos from the party, including Khai’s Baby Yoda-themed birthday cake that was later shown to have rainbow layers inside. Her daughter’s white pony had its mane and tail dyed in rainbow colors as well.

While Zayn didn’t appear in any of the photos from the party, Gigi acknowledged him in the caption, writing, “Our girl is 4 today and we celebrated all week!!!”

“She loves animals (fantastical ones too), music, baby Yoda, all things nature and bugs, Descendants, anything squishy or miniature, and if possible – will be in the water from dawn til dusk. She is curious, adventurous, loving, and oh so witty,” the Maybelline ambassador wrote about her daughter.

Courtesy of Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi then gushed about how her only child is her greatest gift in life.

“Khai – it is my life’s greatest joy and pride to be your mama!!!! Thank you for the four best years of my life – you remind me to live life to the fullest every day, in the most simple and beautiful ways. Your possibilities are endless, my sweetest love!!!” she concluded in the post.

One fan noticed the various callouts in Gigi’s message, writing in the comments, “‘OUR GIRL,’ ‘DAWN TILL DUSK,’ ‘KHAI MALIK,’ STOP I’M CRYING.” Zayn released the song “Dusk Till Dawn” in 2018, when he and Gigi were still a couple during their first go at romance.

The “Pillowtalk” crooner shared his own tribute to his daughter in a Thursday, September 19, Instagram post. Zayn shared a snapshot holding Khai in his arms while at the beach looking out at the ocean.

“Happy birthday to the most important person in my life, I love you more than words allow me to express, beyond proud to call you my daughter … grateful for every second I get to spend next to you, as you become the incredible person I know you already are. Four years ago today my life changed forever, and I wouldn’t be the man I am today without you,” the former One Direction member wrote.

While Khai was seen in several of the photos from the party, Gigi blurred out her daughter’s face. She’s made it a point over the years to never show what her little girl looks like, only sharing pictures taken from the side or behind. Zayn posed with his daughter’s face looking away from the camera.

The Los Angeles native addressed the issue about how she and her then-partner wanted their daughter to live a private life in an open letter on X in July 2021.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

“I write this all to say: to the paparazzi, press, and beloved fan accounts, you know we have never intentionally shared our daughters face on social media. Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen,” Gigi wrote.

She added, “It would mean the world to us, as we take our daughter to see and explore NYC, and the world, if you would PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE blur her face out of the images, and if and when she is caught on camera, I know it’s an extra effort, but as a new mom, I just want the best for my baby, as all parents do.”