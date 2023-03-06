Breaking her silence. Gigi Hadid is extremely private when it comes to how she and ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik, coparent their daughter Khai, but the model has shared some rare insight into how they handle raising their little girl.

Gigi, 27, makes sure to schedule her demanding work commitments “when Khai is with her dad,” the catwalk queen told the U.K.’s The Sunday Times, in an interview published on March 5. “That she can be with both parents,” Gigi continued without directly naming Zayn, 30, adding that it makes her “very happy” that Khai is always with either her mom or her dad.

The California native and the England-born singer welcomed their only child on September 19, 2020. The pair got back together in December 2019 after dating on and off since late 2015. Shortly after their reunion, Gigi became pregnant.

The former couple split up for good in October 2021, after Zayn and Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, got into an altercation after she allegedly barged into his Pennsylvania farmhouse while Gigi was in Paris working during fashion week the month prior.

Yolanda claimed Zayn struck her, which he “adamantly” denied. The “Pillowtalk” singer later pleaded no contest to four counts of harassment following the September 28, 2021, incident where he allegedly called Yolanda a “f—king Dutch slut” and told her to “stay away from [his] f—king daughter,” according to court documents obtained by Life & Style. Yolanda also claimed he shoved her “into a dresser,” causing her physical and mental pain.

Zayn took to Twitter to explain his side of the story following the plea.

“As you know, I am a private person, and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart,” he wrote.

“In an effort to protect that space for [Khai], I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago. This was and still should be a private matter, but it seems for now, there is divisiveness,” he continued. “And despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to coparent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.”

While the incident proved to be the end of Gigi and Zayn’s romance, the pair have remained on amicable terms as Khai’s parents. They remain united in being highly protective of their daughter, as neither has shown her face on social media since she was born.