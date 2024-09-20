Devin Strader Slammed as 'Pathological Liar' by Friend of Ex

A friend of the ex-girlfriend who filed a restraining order against Devin Strader slammed The Bachelorette star’s denial of the accusations.

The friend, who remained anonymous, released a statement which was read by Reality Steve on his podcast on Friday, September 20.

“In the spring of 2017, Devin Strader was issued a temporary restraining order following multiple instances of abuse against my friend. This year, he made the bizarre decision to appear on The Bachelorette, despite his well-documented history of violence. After his troubling on-screen behavior, the public uncovered his arrest record, including the restraining order,” the statement began.

The statement continued, “Yesterday, Devin attempted to discredit his ex-girlfriend and denied the existence of the restraining order, despite clear public records to the contrary. I refuse to stand by as he continues to malign someone I care about, especially after the pain he caused seven years ago.”

The friend then went into detail about the alleged incident that occurred in April 2017. This included claims that Devin, 28, “repeatedly” violated his restraining order, made “threats against his ex-girlfriend’s friends and family” and sent “disturbing messages” to the friend that were “filled with homophobic slurs and threats of violence.”

The unidentified friend continued, “[Devin’s] recent attempt to manipulate the narrative is exactly what he did in 2017, while stalking his ex-girlfriend, burglarizing her home, burning the restraining order in her yard, slashing her tire, and intimidating her friends and family. Devin’s decision to go on national television has forced his victim to revisit a traumatic chapter of her life in a public forum. I will not allow his arrogance and refusal to take responsibility inflict further harm on someone I care about. Devin is a dangerous individual, and a pathological liar.”

Devin Strader/Instagram

On Tuesday, September 17, Life & Style confirmed that Devin’s ex-girlfriend filed a restraining order against him for harassment of her in 2017. The woman remained anonymous and was only listed as “Jane Doe.” In the arrest warrant affidavit viewed by Life & Style, it stated that Devin and his ex lived in the same apartment complex in different units after they split. The ex-girlfriend claimed that her apartment was burglarized and jewelry that Devin had given her was stolen. It was then that she opted to file a restraining order.

Two days later, the reality TV star released a statement of his own, denying that authorities never granted the woman’s request for a restraining order.

“Following my time on The Bachelorette, there have been many stories and misrepresentations put out in the media that I want to take a moment to address,” Devin wrote via Instagram Stories on Thursday, September 19. “Most recently, there have been challenges from a low point in my past that have been brought up and severely misconstrued. The accusations are simply not true as I have never inappropriately laid hands on another individual or treated my ex-girlfriend in any of the ways I have been depicted.”

Devin continued, “My college ex-girlfriend and I ended up reconciling, and eventually ended our relationship on good terms. This was the first time I ever fell in love, and I learned a lot from our relationship. It was a growing experience for both of us. I know that I have made mistakes in my life and that I am not perfect, but I have continued to work every day to be someone that my family and friends would be proud of, and I am truly thankful to everyone who has been by my side.”