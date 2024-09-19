The Bachelorette‘s Devin Strader broke his silence about accusations of burglary and harassment made against him in a 2017 restraining order filed by an ex-girlfriend while they were in college.

“Following my time on The Bachelorette, there have been many stories and misrepresentations put out in the media that I want to take a moment to address,” Devin, 28, wrote in an Instagram Story on Thursday, September 19.

“Most recently, there have been challenges from a low point in my past that have been brought up and severely misconstrued,” he continued.

“The accusations are simply not true as I have never inappropriately laid hands on another individual or treated my ex-girlfriend in any of the ways I have been depicted,” Devin explained. “That restraining order was never granted, and fully dismissed.”

The reality star wrote, “My college ex-girlfriend and I ended up reconciling, and eventually ended our relationship on good terms. This was the first time I ever fell in love, and I learned a lot from our relationship. It was a growing experience for both of us.”

Strader concluded his statement by thanking friends. “I know that I have made mistakes in my life and that I am not perfect, but I have continued to work every day to be someone that my family and friends would be proud of, and I am truly thankful to everyone who has been by my side,” he said.

Life & Style confirmed on Tuesday, September 17, that an ex-girlfriend filed a restraining order against Devin for harassing her in 2017. She remained anonymous as “Jane Doe” in the filing.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit obtained by Life & Style, Devin and his ex lived in different units of the same apartment complex after breaking up. The woman claimed that when her apartment was broken into, a necklace that Devin previously gave her allegedly went missing. After the burglary, Jane Doe filed a restraining order against Devin.

In the documents, she claimed that Devin allegedly “made a fire out in the street” with the physical copy of the restraining order. Jane Doe also claimed she once had a tire flattened and said Devin allegedly “came outside and laughed at her” while it was being repaired.

The ABC star was arrested to charges of criminal trespass and simple criminal damage to property of less than $500, according to Entertainment Weekly. He received one year of unsupervised probation as punishment.

In his September 19 message, Devin also apologized for the 13-minute video he uploaded to Instagram on September 10, where he broke his silence about his split from former fiancée and season 21 Bachelorette lead Jenn Tran.

It was the first time the Texas native spoke out about their breakup after Jenn, 26, claimed on After the Final Rose that Devin dumped her via a 15-minute phone call two months after her season’s filming wrapped. The Houston native said the phone call breakup was “forced out of him and claimed he wanted to do it in person.

Disney/John Fleenor

“All I’m trying to do here is show that this was a two-way relationship,” Devin said. “And I think we can both be held accountable. I’m in no way sitting here trying to say I was perfect throughout that relationship but I am looking to clear up a few rumors and the false narrative that is being said about me.”

He went on to share multiple private text messages with his ex, some of which occurred hours before the After the Final Rose special.

Devin later took down the video after fans piled on him for sharing Jenn’s personal messages to him.

In his statement about the restraining order, Devin told followers, “I want to apologize for the video I released following the final episode. I am not proud of that lapse in judgment. I am truly grateful for my time on the show, and for getting the chance to know and love Jenn. I certainly regret hurting her in any way. She is a very special person, and I wish her nothing but good things.”