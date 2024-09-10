Bachelorette’s Devin Strader broke his silence about his split from Jenn Tran in a lengthy 13-minute video, slamming “false narratives” being said about him.

“I know there are plenty of people upset with me right now,” Devin, 28, said in a video clip posted via Instagram on Tuesday, September 10. “But I wanted to come on here and hopefully try to give a little more context into the situation due to the things being said about me. All I’m going to do here is share my side, take accountability and apologize for some of the things that I wasn’t able to say at [After the Final Rose].”

Devin told his followers that he was sharing his “truth” and he didn’t mean to “denounce Jenn in any way” nor “say anything negative about her.”

“All I’m trying to do here is show that this was a two-way relationship,” Devin said. “And I think we can both be held accountable. I’m in no way sitting here trying to say I was perfect throughout that relationship but I am looking to clear up a few rumors and the false narrative that is being said about me.”

In the clip, Devin referenced multiple text messages with his ex that happened directly after leaving the show, along with some that occurred hours before the After the Final Rose special.

Disney/John Fleenor

“I think that will show a little perspective from my side as well as from a relationship standpoint,” Devin said as the video cut to screenshots with Jenn, 26, who was saved in his phone as “Coco Chanel.”

“As you can see here, August 27th, I was told that we were on good terms and that we were friends,” Devin explained. “The next screenshot that we see here was three hours before AFR, where she basically sums up that even though things weren’t perfect between our relationship, she’ll always cherish the love between us and no matter what happens, she’ll always be rooting for me. She specifically says no matter how things play out on TV.”

Jenn explained on After the Final Rose that Devin broke up with her via a 15-minute phone call, which the Houston native said was “forced out of him.”

“I did try to meet up with her. I did try to go to the happy couple and she did not let me,” he said. “As saying, she didn’t deserve to go if it was just going to be a breakup. She kind of forced my hand.”

Devin concluded the video by telling his followers he wasn’t “lying” about his love for Jenn, adding that his effort “wasn’t good enough” for the physician assistant.

“It’s incredibly difficult to navigate those emotions post show. We both had missteps, we both had flaws, we both had mistakes along the way,” he said. “But the love that Jenn and I had, and the love that especially I had for Jenn, is not something that I’m attempting to lie about, it’s not something I can fake. Every single day was an uphill battle and as a man, I’m trying to support and love the best way I can.”