Jenn Tran Reveals Where Things Stand With Jonathon Now

The Bachelorette alum Jenn Tran revealed where things stand with former contestant Jonathon Johnson after the two teased a reunion following her devastating split from fiancé Devin Strader.

“The internet loves Jenn and Jonathon,” the reality star, 26, admitted about how fans want to see them together during a Tuesday, September 10, appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s “Off the Vine” podcast.

Despite appearing together in two TikTok videos she shared on September 7, Jenn said she intends to keep Jonathon, 26, close, but only as a friend.

“I probably will be grabbing a beer with Jonathon, Jeremy [Simon], whoever it is,” she shared. “I want so badly to keep those friendships, but nothing more than that,” she said about her former contestants.

DISNEY/John Fleenor

The creative director was sent home by Jenn after making it all the way to the fantasy suites. Fans hoped Jenn and Jonathon would try to rekindle things after the physician’s assistant trainee was dumped by her final rose recipient, Devin, 31, two months after his romantic proposal in Hawaii.

The duo stoked the possibility of a reunion after Jenn joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars season 33, which films in Los Angeles where Jonathon lives.

“I know we talked about it a little bit already, but I’m stoked to have you here in L.A. for a little, I know we’ll have some time to make some really awesome memories!” he wrote in a September 5 Instagram post about Jenn.

The duo got fans’ hopes up even more in the TikTok videos. In the first, Jenn mouthed the line, “Everybody wants to know what I’d do if I didn’t win.” She then backed away from the camera as Jonathon] came into the shot, adding, “I guess we’ll never know.”

One hopeful fan gushed in the comments, “‘I once believed love would be black and white … and now it’s golden.’ Jonthan is golden,” seemingly hinting at a lyric from Taylor Swift‘s song “Daylight.”

Jenn took the comment and posted it in the upper left side of the TikTok video that followed, where she and Jonathon had a conversation as they mouthed the words to a scene from Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Despite the heartache caused by Devin, Jenn revealed to Kaitlyn, 39, that she still wouldn’t have picked Jonathon as her final rose recipient.

“No, honestly, I don’t think I would have gone back and chosen differently. Everything worked out the way that it needed to. I have so much love and gratitude for the guys on my season,” she confessed.

Jenn also revealed why she didn’t see a future with Jonathon.

“There was a lot. It just wasn’t there,” she shared. “I hope he won’t mind me saying this, but he just wasn’t sure about doing long distance as well. I was like, ‘I live in Miami, I’m not going to be moving.’ And he’s not going to be moving. So we didn’t know if long distance wise if his heart wasn’t in it and mine wasn’t in it.”

Before introducing Jenn to his family on hometown dates, Jonathon admitted to Jenn, “I don’t want to say ‘love’ if I’m not fully there.” He eventually told her, “Jennifer Tran, I am falling for you,” but by then her heart had moved on.