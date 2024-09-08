Jenn Tran spent time with one of her Bachelorette exes just days after publicly confirming that she and her final pick, Devin Strader, broke up. The reality star posted a video with Jonathon Johnson on September 7.

The video featured Jenn, 26, backing away from the camera while mouthing over a track that said, “Everybody wants to know what I’d do if I didn’t win.” Jonathon, 28, then popped up and mouthed, “I guess we’ll never know.” Meanwhile, the creative director posted a video of the two to his own page where he admitted that Jenn “broke his heart,” but added in the caption, “It’s all good, I’m not holding a grudge.”

Jenn is currently spending time in Los Angeles while training for Dancing With the Stars and Jonathon, who lives on the West Coast, teased a reunion after the Bachelorette finale on September 3. “I know we talked about it a little bit already but I’m stoked to have you here in LA for a little, I know we’ll have some time to make some really awesome memories!” he wrote on Instagram.

He also praised Jenn for how she handled her very public breakup from Devin, 28, who ended his engagement to the physician assistant student before the show’s finale even aired.

“I am so incredibly honored to have been a part of Jenn’s journey!” Jonathan gushed. “She has been an inspiration to women everywhere and I’m so proud of the way she carried herself throughout this process. She experienced a situation on a national scale that I would never want to see someone go through. But this WOMAN walked on stage, with her head held high, and handled herself with so much class and beauty that my jaw is on the floor.”

Who Do You Want to See as the Next Golden Bachelor?

Jonathon was eliminated after fantasy suites on The Bachelorette, but he and Jenn had an amicable breakup. She went on to propose to Devin at the final rose ceremony and the two left the show engaged. However, at the finale’s live aftershow, Jenn said Devin started becoming distant “almost immediately” after filming ended.

“I promised my life to somebody who I thought was going to put every effort into the relationship. I didn’t feel that. I felt like I was secondary to everything in his life,” she said. “He wasn’t introducing me to his family anymore. Every little thing made me feel secondary to his life and I didn’t understand why.”

The aftershow was the pair’s first time coming face-to-face since the breakup, which happened over the phone. In addition to calling out Devin for how he ended things, Jenn also slammed her ex for going clubbing in New York City instead of mourning their breakup and following other girls – including Bachelor Nation’s Maria Georgas – on Instagram one day after the split.

Devin faced extreme backlash after the finale but Jenn took to Instagram two days later with some kinder words. “Although this love story didn’t end the way I had hoped… What you guys have seen is a snippet of our love story and two real people navigating a complicated situation,” she shared. “My heart is heavy grieving but I have to make room for forgiveness and keep the main thing the main thing which is ultimately my heart. While emotions were high on stage, at the end of the day, I will always have love for the person I fell in love with and I am choosing to wish him the best in his journey of life and will always root for him.”