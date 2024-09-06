Maria Georgas is speaking out after promising that she had “some things to say” about the finale of Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette.

“Hearing my name … I understand that Jenn had to speak up about it. Say your piece, girlfriend,” Maria, 30, said in a Thursday, September 5, TikTok video. “But I just think without the full context, it leads people to believe a whole different narrative.”

Maria’s name was brought up during the season 21 Bachelorette finale when Jenn, 26, revealed that her ex-fiancé, Devin Strader, had followed the Canada native on Instagram the day after he ended their engagement. Devin, 28, broke up with Jenn over the phone a month before their engagement episode aired on September 3.

“Yes, Devin followed me on Instagram,” Maria confirmed. “I don’t pay attention to who follows me and who doesn’t. I had no clue about that until people brought it to my attention. I didn’t know. By the time I found out, he had unfollowed.”

Maria made it clear that she has “never met Devin” or “went clubbing” with him, a reference to Jenn slamming her ex for going out in New York City with fellow Bachelorette contestant Jeremy Simon when she felt he should’ve been mourning their split. “Did I go out with Jeremy on a night with friends, a bunch of us together? Yes, I did, but Jeremy got sent home and they ended on amicable terms,” Maria added. She also defended partying with Jenn’s ex, adding, “What do you think Paradise is? It’s everyones’ exes … on a beach .. trying to mix and mingle. I”m not going on Paradise, so I’m doing this s–t in real life.”

She also pointed out that she “never followed” Devin back on Instagram. “Seeing how things transpired, I never will follow that man. And people knew that. So the fact that this whole thing has come out now and the story has changed is beyond me. I had nothing to do with the ending of the relationship.”

Prior to posting the TikTok, Maria wrote on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, September 4, “Just got back from a peaceful trip. This was not something I wanted to come back home to but I have some things to say [and] I won’t be holding back this time.” She eventually deleted her post, but fans have anxiously been waiting for her to speak more on the subject.

Maria and Jenn both starred on season 28 of The Bachelor and were contenders to become the lead for The Bachelorette. On an episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in May, Maria insisted, “It was set in stone. I was [the Bachelorette].” She also revealed that she began doing fittings before she eventually decided to turn down the gig because it became “overwhelming.” Jenn was announced as the leading lady during the March 26 finale of The Bachelor and received public support from Maria.

However, in June, Jenn made her debut on “Call Her Daddy” and said that the “narrative” surrounding her Bachelorette casting was false. “This show has been going on for years and years – 21 years of this show specifically – and every season there are multiple people in contention for the role,” she said. “Multiple people are doing interviews or doing fittings or filming intro packages. And it’s never really you until it’s you. That’s why I was a little disappointed. The narratives out there aren’t exactly true.”

Maria reportedly unfollowed Jenn on Instagram after the interview.

While confronting Devin about following Maria and other girls on Instagram right after their breakup, the physician assistant student said, “Not only is that so disrespectful to anything we shared together, I just don’t understand why you would do something like that.” She also called him out for not keeping the promises that he made her on the show and told the audience that he started becoming distant “almost immediately” after filming ended.

Jenn was in tears throughout the live discussion, but one day later, she had a smile on her face as a new cast member on season 33 of Dancing With the Stars. Still, the breakup and face-to-face confrontation were fresh. When asked what she would say to Devin now that the show is over, Jenn had two simple words: “F–k you.”

However, in a separate September 4 interview, she added, “I just needed to get that off my chest and start a clean slate and move on with my life. It’s kind of just been off-and-on and what not [with Devin]. So it was nice to kind of get the closure that I needed last night.”