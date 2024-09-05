The Bachelorette star Jenn Tran sent a harsh message to ex Devin Strader after he ended their engagement.

One day after Jenn, 26, revealed that Devin, 28, broke up with her during the season 21 finale on Tuesday, September 3, the reality star was asked by Entertainment Tonight what she would like to say to her ex. “F–k you,” she simply responded.

“I’m kind of still processing it all, it’s been like such a whirlwind. I feel so great about all the support that I’m getting and honestly it means so much to have such a community of women really come together for me,” she continued while reflecting on their split. “I feel good about what happened last night. I think it’s the next step to me healing.”

Before fans could watch Jenn and Devin get engaged during the finale, host Jesse Palmer explained that the pair had parted ways since filming concluded. Jenn then joined the host to discuss their split, revealing that he ended their romance over a phone call.

“I promised my life to somebody who I thought was going to put every effort into the relationship. I didn’t feel that. I felt like I was secondary to everything in his life,” Jenn told Jesse, 45, through tears. “He wasn’t introducing me to his family anymore. Every little thing made me feel secondary to his life and I didn’t understand why.”

Not only did Devin break the news to her over a phone call, but she also accused him of following several women, including Bachelor Nation’s Maria Georgas, on social media one day after their split. Additionally, she revealed he was spotted clubbing the night following their split with other contestants from her season.

Maria, 30, seemingly weighed in on the situation by sharing a text post via her Instagram Stories on September 4. “I just got back from a peaceful trip. This was not something I wanted to come back home to but I have some things to say [and] I won’t be holding back this time,” she wrote.

While Jenn and Devin’s engagement didn’t last long, fans were still able to watch the pair propose to each other during the After the Final Rose segment.

“I’ve decided to choose myself on this journey and the best version of myself is when I’m with you. I’m strong on my own but I know that we’re stronger together,” she told Devin during the final rose ceremony. “Devin, I want to fight for you every day. I want to help carry your burdens. I want to put a smile on your face and honestly I just don’t want to live without you.”

ABC faced backlash for making Jenn and Devin watch the proposal back, though the New Jersey native insisted she “knew” she and her ex would have to watch it back. “There were no surprises. They knew it was gonna be a very emotional night for me, so I knew it was gonna happen, and honestly, I wanted him to watch it back too,” Jenn told Us Weekly.