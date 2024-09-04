The Bachelor alum Maria Georgas seemingly reacted to former costar Jenn Tran calling out ex Devin Strader for following her on Instagram after their split.

“Just got back from a peaceful trip. This was not something I wanted to come back home to but I have some things to say [and] I won’t be holding back this time,” the Canada native, 30, wrote via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, September 4.

During the season 21 finale of The Bachelorette on Tuesday, September 3, Jenn, 26, slammed Devin, 28, for following Maria, 30, on social media one day after he called off their engagement.

After revealing that Devin broke up with her during a phone call, Jenn accused him of following other girls on Instagram the very next day. “Not only other girls, but Maria,” Jenn said. “Not only is that so disrespectful to anything we shared together, I just don’t understand why you would do something like that.”

Who Do You Want to See as the Next Golden Bachelor?

Maria and Jenn previously got to know each other when they competed together on season 28 of The Bachelor. Many fans assumed Maria would take on the role of Bachelorette and were shocked when Jenn got the role instead.

Maria was initially supportive of Jenn. However, drama ensued when she revealed during an April episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that she had fittings for The Bachelorette and turned down the opportunity before the season started filming.

Maria Georgas/ Instagram

Jenn later revealed that she and Maria had different versions of how the casting decision was made. “This show has been going on for years and years – 21 years of this show specifically – and every season there are multiple people in contention for the role,” the New Jersey native said during a June episode of the “Call Her Daddy’ podcast. “Multiple people are doing interviews or doing fittings or filming intro packages. And it’s never really you until it’s you. That’s why I was a little disappointed. The narratives out there aren’t exactly true.”

Not only did fans expect Maria to be the lead of The Bachelorette, but several of Jenn’s suitors also admitted they thought either Maria or Daisy Kent would get the starring role throughout the season.

Prior to Jenn’s claim that Devin followed Maria after their split, fans watched her explain that she wanted to be the one to propose.

“I can’t let you propose to me,” she told Devin at the final rose ceremony. “I’ve decided to choose myself on this journey and the best version of myself is when I’m with you. I’m strong on my own but I know that we’re stronger together. Devin, I want to fight for you every day. I want to help carry your burdens. I want to put a smile on your face and honestly I just don’t want to live without you.”

Disney/John Fleenor

While they wrapped filming as an engaged couple, Jenn revealed that Devin called off their engagement two months after the proposal.

“I promised my life to somebody who I thought was going to put every effort into the relationship. I didn’t feel that. I felt like I was secondary to everything in his life,” Jenn said through tears. “He wasn’t introducing me to his family anymore. Every little thing made me feel secondary to his life and I didn’t understand why.”