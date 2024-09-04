The Bachelorette star Jenn Tran revealed why she wanted to watch her proposal with ex Devin Strader following their split.

Before fans got to watch Jenn, 26, and Devin, 28, propose to each other during the season 21 finale on Tuesday, September 3, the former couple revealed that they called it quits two months after they got engaged.

Their love story wasn’t meant to be, but Jenn and Devin still watched their proposal back after they explained their decision to break up.

While many fans thought it was cruel to make them watch the proposal, Jenn told Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 4, that she “knew” it was going to air. In fact, she said she wanted Devin to see it go down. “There were no surprises. They knew it was gonna be a very emotional night for me, so I knew it was gonna happen, and honestly, I wanted him to watch it back too,” Jenn shared.

The After the Final Rose special marked the first time Jenn and Devin saw each other since their split, and she told the outlet that the commercial breaks were just as uncomfortable as their on-screen reunion.

“I wasn’t really looking at him much. I was in my own mood, and he was like, ‘Why aren’t you looking at me?’” she recalled. “I’m like, ‘Well, ’cause you kind of suck!’”

During the episode, Jenn declared her plans to propose to Devin once she sent Marcus Shoberg home and he was the final contestant left. “I’ve decided to choose myself on this journey and the best version of myself is when I’m with you. I’m strong on my own but I know that we’re stronger together,” the reality star told Devin during the final rose ceremony. “Devin, I want to fight for you every day. I want to help carry your burdens. I want to put a smile on your face and honestly I just don’t want to live without you.”

Devin also proposed to Jenn and gave her a gorgeous diamond ring. However, she didn’t keep the accessory long and revealed that Devin broke up with her over the phone before the finale episode aired.

“I promised my life to somebody who I thought was going to put every effort into the relationship. I didn’t feel that. I felt like I was secondary to everything in his life,” Jenn emotionally told host Jesse Palmer through tears. “He wasn’t introducing me to his family anymore. Every little thing made me feel secondary to his life and I didn’t understand why.”

The drama escalated when Jenn called Devin “disrespectful” for following several women, including Maria Georgas, on social media following their split. Additionally, she revealed he was out clubbing in New York City just one day after the breakup.

Meanwhile, Devin said he took “accountability” for his “shortcomings” when it came to their relationship. Jenn then fired back by claiming that he was “never fully in the relationship” and wasn’t planning a future with her.