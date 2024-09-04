The Bachelorette star Jenn Tran reshared a message about “dating in your 20s” one day after she revealed her split from Devin Strader.

Less than 24 hours after fans learned that Jenn, 26, and Devin, 28, got engaged and then split during the season 21 finale on Tuesday, September 3, the New Jersey native took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, September 4, to seemingly reflect on the situation.

“Dating in your 20s is weird. Am I gonna marry this person or are they gonna be a very expensive therapy bill,” the text post read.

While Jenn didn’t add any additional context to the post, fans will likely assume the sentiment was about her and Devin’s split.

During the finale, viewers watched Jenn send Marcus Shoberg home and announce her plans to propose to Devin. “I’ve decided to choose myself on this journey and the best version of myself is when I’m with you. I’m strong on my own but I know that we’re stronger together,” she told Devin during the final rose ceremony. “Devin, I want to fight for you every day. I want to help carry your burdens. I want to put a smile on your face and honestly I just don’t want to live without you.”

While they ended the season engaged, Jenn tearfully explained that she and Devin split two months after filming concluded.

“I promised my life to somebody who I thought was going to put every effort into the relationship. I didn’t feel that. I felt like I was secondary to everything in his life,” she told host Jesse Palmer during the After the Final Rose segment. “He wasn’t introducing me to his family anymore. Every little thing made me feel secondary to his life and I didn’t understand why.”

After explaining that Devin ended things during a phone call, Jenn claimed that he followed other women, including Bachelor Nation’s Maria Georgas, on Instagram one day after their split. She called the action “disrespectful,” while Devin ultimately said he took “accountability” for his “shortcomings” when it came to their relationship.

While seeing Devin during the After the Final Rose taping was emotional, Jenn said it was “nice” to get “closure” during her appearance on the September 4 episode of Good Morning America.

“It definitely was a moment I had been wanting to happen for the past month,” she said about seeing Devin for the first time after they called it quits. “I just needed to get that off my chest and start a clean slate and move on with my life.”

Disney/John Fleenor

Jenn added that she was “so happy” when they got engaged and “was so ready to start our life together.” She continued, “But I had realized that his energy had shifted and his priorities had shifted. He wasn’t the same person on the show as he was off the show.”

While Jenn was heartbroken by their split, she noted that she saw “inconsistencies” in what Devin was “promising [her] and then not fulfilling” soon after their engagement. “I said, ‘Maybe it’s just the show. It’s been a lot coming off the show.’ So I gave grace with that. And I think over time I just realized his heart wasn’t in it anymore,” the reality star added.