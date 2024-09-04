The Bachelorette star Devin Strader posted an alleged text message with ex Jenn Tran in which he seemingly revealed he wanted to break up in person.

One day after it was revealed that Jenn, 26, and Devin, 28, ended their engagement on a phone call during the Tuesday, September 3, season finale, he seemingly took to his Instagram Stories to share text messages he allegedly exchanged with Jenn. While Devin quickly deleted the post after uploading it, several fans took screenshots and receipts began circulating on social media.

“So then why did you want to talk to me in person today in the first place,” a message allegedly sent by Jenn read, according to Just Jared. Devin allegedly replied, “I wanted to tell you all of this in person because you deserved more than a phone call.”

In an additional text, Devin allegedly added, “I didn’t spring this on you Jenn. I wanted to talk about this in person today and you forced it out of me. Of course this isn’t the way I wanted to do things.”

“But the way you said it last night made it seem like you already made your mind up. Not that you wanted to have a conversation about it,” Jenn responded, according to the report.

Devin then allegedly accused Jenn of trying to break up with him first. “Just last week Friday you said we should break up. You’ve said that before. I really took that to heart because I’ve been having doubts about our whole relationship,” he wrote in the alleged exchange. “And I’m not happy right now when I know you aren’t either. I’m always falling short of your expectations. I have already expressed my own doubts, and last HC I was very honest about where my heart stood. I don’t know what else to say Jenn.”

“You don’t deserve this & I don’t think I can [give] you what you deserve,” he reportedly wrote in a follow up text.

The text exchanged ended with Jenn allegedly writing, “I know that I said I wanted to break up and I was emotionally charged when I said that and I obviously didn’t go through with that.”

While the alleged text exchange has been shared on social media, neither Jenn nor Devin have spoken out to share context about the conversation.

Fans watched the former couple fall in love and get engaged during season 21 of The Bachelorette. However, Jenn revealed that she and Devin called it quits before the producers shared the actual engagement footage.

Jenn emotionally told host Jesse Palmer that she was blindsided by the split, adding that she was planning to spend the rest of her life with Devin.

“I promised my life to somebody who I thought was going to put every effort into the relationship. I didn’t feel that. I felt like I was secondary to everything in his life,” the New Jersey native said through tears during the After the Final Rose segment. “He wasn’t introducing me to his family anymore. Every little thing made me feel secondary to his life and I didn’t understand why.”