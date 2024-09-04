The Bachelorette’s Sam McKinney is basking in the glory of knowing he was right about Devin Strader all season long. The men had a feud during Sam’s time on the show and after Jenn Tran exposed Devin’s true colors on the Tuesday, September 3, finale, Sam took to Instagram to react.

First, Sam, 27, reposted a meme from X on his Instagram Story that said, “When the worst person you know was actually right.” He added the caption, “Hahah okay this is funny,” along with a crying laughing emoji. The South Carolina resident then shared a video of himself shrugging with a smirk on his face, as well as a repost of a message from a supporter that said, “Always was team Sam and never thought he was the worst (he was actually my top pick) but PROOF HE WAS REALLY KEEPING THE MAIN THING THE MAIN THING.”

Jenn, 26, eliminated Sam during week 6 after she felt like he was talking in circles and unable to profess why he wanted to be with her. While Sam said he was in love with Jenn, he couldn’t give her reasons as to why he loved her and why he wanted a future with her. Before that, Sam had already emerged as the villain of the season amid his feud with Devin, 28.

On the show, Sam accused Devin of not being there for the right reasons and claimed he was a different person behind-the-scenes than he was when he was with Jenn. The Miami resident essentially clarified that this ended up being true when she spoke about her split from Devin during the live portion of the Bachelorette finale.

After revealing that she and Devin left Hawaii engaged in May, Jenn said that her fiancé quickly began pulling away and became distant. She said he told her that he regretted the engagement and eventually called it off about a month before the finale aired.

Who Do You Want to See as the Next Golden Bachelor?

“I promised my life to somebody who I thought was going to put every effort into the relationship. I didn’t feel that,” she admitted through tears. “I felt like I was secondary to everything in his life. He wasn’t introducing me to his family anymore. Every little thing made me feel secondary to his life and I didn’t understand why.”

When Jenn and Devin came face-to-face on the aftershow, it was the first time they were seeing each other since the split. She slammed him for following other women – specifically Maria Georgas – on Instagram one day after their breakup, which she said “completely invalidated” the relationship they had. She also called him out for going clubbing shortly after ending things and acting like he didn’t have a care in the world about how it all turned out.

“When we left the show, I had a lot of doubts,” Devin revealed. “I did come clean to you about that.” He also admitted to “failing” Jenn and said he would “take accountability for [his] shortcomings.” However, he never gave Jenn any specific answers as to why he didn’t want to try and move forward with her or work on things before ending the engagement.

“You had one foot out the door the entire time,” she insisted, adding, “I am heartbroken every Monday night watching the lies you said to me on TV.”