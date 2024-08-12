We’re getting down to the final episodes of Jenn Tran‘s journey to find love on The Bachelorette, and the anticipation to see who she ends up with in the end is at an all-time high! In episode 6, Jenn continued to form strong connections with the remaining seven men and had to make some heartbreaking decisions.

Who Went on the 1st 1-on-1 Date in Episode 6?

Jenn and the guys arrived in Seattle after going international for the past few episodes. Charity Lawson came to chat with Jenn about her experience on the show so far and she revealed which guys she was looking forward to further developing connections with.

Marcus Shoberg was chosen for the first one-on-one date during episode 6. The date was Wicked-themed, with special appearances from Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson from Joey Graziadei‘s season of The Bachelor. Charity also appeared along with Trista Sutter to help out with making the date magical for Jenn and Marcus. They passionately kissed in a hot air balloon at the end of the day’s activities.

During dinner, Marcus opened up about his family life and difficult childhood, bonding with Jenn even more. Jenn gave him the rose, securing his spot for hometowns.

What Happened on the Group Date?

Bachelor alums Molly and Jason Mesnick joined Jenn for the group date with five of the men at iHeart Radio. Sam McKinney completely flubbed the date, babbling and dancing around the questions he was being asked by the radio hosts. At one point, he made a comment about thinking that the Bachelorette would either be Daisy or Maria Georgas instead of Jenn. He ended up kissing Jenn when his words failed him, but it was clear that she still had her doubts about him during the date.

At the afterparty, Jenn questioned Sam’s feelings for her. He professed his love for her but she still declared that she “didn’t know” if she was going to meet Sam’s family or not. She opted not to give out a rose on the group date.

Who Went on the 2nd 1-on-1 Date?

Jeremy Simon was chosen to go on the second one-on-one date during episode 6. They had a super fun date doing activities around town, proving that there was a strong connection between them after all. During dinner, they talked about their different faiths and how they would raise their kids in the future. She ended up giving Jeremy a rose, securing his spot for hometowns.

Who Went Home During Episode 6?

Jenn surprisingly showed up at the guys’ hotel room to talk to Sam before the rose ceremony. She told him she was confused by his feelings. They talked in circles, with Jenn continuously asking Sam what love meant to him. “I’m a firm believer that you don’t get to pick who you love. You saw the best in me when I couldn’t even see it,” Sam said during the chat, causing Jenn to get up and walk out of the room in frustration.

Eventually, Jenn sent Sam home after the frustrating conversation. “It’s just not my definition of love. It’s just not right,” she could be heard telling producers after Sam left.

Later on at the rose ceremony, Jen gave roses to Devin Strader and Jonathan Johnson. Fans were absolutely shocked to see Grant Ellis and Spencer Conley go home after they were early frontrunners since the very start of Jenn’s journey. Grant was later named the next Bachelor.