Jenn Tran didn’t hold back while calling out Devin Strader on The Bachelorette finale, but she had kinder words for her ex-fiancé in an Instagram post two days later.

“Although this love story didn’t end the way I had hoped … What you guys have seen is a snippet of our love story and two real people navigating a complicated situation,” Jenn, 26, wrote on Thursday, September 5. “My heart is heavy grieving but I have to make room for forgiveness and keep the main thing the main thing which is ultimately my heart. While emotions were high on stage, at the end of the day, I will always have love for the person I fell in love with and I am choosing to wish him the best in his journey of life and will always root for him.”

Devin, 28, and Jenn proposed to each other while filming The Bachelorette finale in May, but split about a month before the episode aired on Tuesday, September 3. During the live aftershow, Jenn revealed that Devin was the one who broke off the engagement. She also said that he started pulling away “almost immediately” after filming ended and slammed him for being a different person than the one who made so many promises to her on the show.

“I want to acknowledge the heartbreak felt around the world as it’s such a universal experience,” the physician assistant student added in her Instagram post. “To all the lover girls and boys out there, our greatest gift in life is how big our hearts are. It is easier to have loved and lost than to have never loved at all.”

While Jenn has already jumped into her next venture as a contestant on season 33 of Dancing With the Stars, she’s admittedly still grieving the end of her relationship. “I am still healing,” she continued. “It’s been difficult processing the past few months and it will continue to be difficult for me to fully understand my own heart at this moment. However, what I do know is that I am worthy of unconditional and unwavering love whenever that love may come.”

Who Do You Want to See as the Next Golden Bachelor?

In her post, Jenn also thanked her fans from Bachelor Nation for the love. “I truly couldn’t have done it without you all,” she added. “For everyone who saw themselves in me, whether it was past you or present you or future you … We are all just trying our best to be the best version of ourselves. We are not defined by one moment, one circumstance, one experience, one mistake or one heartbreak. We are defined by how we actively choose to grow from it.”

Prior to their confrontation on After the Final Rose, Jenn and Devin had not spoken face-to-face since he ended the engagement. However, Jenn said in an interview with Good Morning America that finally having that conversation with Devin helped her get the “closure” she needed.

“It definitely was a moment I had been wanting to happen for the past month,” she admitted. “I just needed to get that off my chest and start a clean slate and move on with my life.”

Devin has not publicly spoken out since the live show, where he admitted that he started having “doubts” about a future with Jenn once filming ended. “I was regretfully late on letting you know [that],” he told her.