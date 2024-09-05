Jenn Tran and Maria Georgas grew fond of one another while competing for Joey Graziadei’s final rose during season 28 of The Bachelor. Although neither of them left the show with a Neil Lane diamond engagement ring, both women were offered something even bigger – the role of the Bachelorette.

After Jenn was announced as the next leading lady of Bachelor Nation, Maria publicly supported her. However, things got weird when the Canada native claimed that she was asked to be the Bachelorette before Jenn after fans inquired about the BTS details.

The drama rolled over to the finale of Jenn’s season 21 of The Bachelorette and now the girlies are fighting again – but what exactly went wrong in their friendship?

Maria Georgas Supported Jenn Tran as The Bachelorette

Before Jenn was announced as The Bachelorette during the The Bachelor season 28 After The Final Rose live show in March 2024, fans thought the role was going to either Maria or runner-up Daisy Kent.

Despite the logistics that occurred behind the scenes, Maria was thrilled to see Jenn embark on her leading journey to love.

“When I tell you how happy I am for her you best believe it. We were there for each other. Always,” Maria wrote via Instagram Stories at the time. “I’ll be cheering her on every step of the way. She deserves this moment. And it’s HERS. The representation alone is doing so many little girls proud who can look up and see a beautiful Asian woman bless our screens. You go Jenn!!! Go get your man!!!”

Maria Georgas Claimed to Turn Down Being The Bachelorette

During a May 2024 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Maria told host Alex Cooper, “It was set in stone. I was it.”

“When everyone around me was so supportive of me being in this position and everyone wanted this for me, I took a second. I’m like, ‘Why am I not happy? Why am I not excited about this?’” Maria reflected. ‘It took me realizing that it’s just not my time [and] I was like, ‘Respectfully, I need to decline. I need to take a step back.’”

Jenn Tran Slammed Maria Georgas’ Bachelorette Claims

While Maria was on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Jenn was filming her season of The Bachelorette. After filming wrapped, Jenn went on the same podcast on June 26, 2024, and told Alex that the “narratives” were “not necessarily the truth.”

“This show has been going on for years and years – 21 years of this show specifically – and every season there are multiple people in contention for the role,” the physician assistant said. “Multiple people are doing interviews or doing fittings or filming intro packages. And it’s never really you until it’s you. That’s why I was a little disappointed. The narratives out there aren’t exactly true.”

One day later, Maria reportedly unfollowed Jenn on Instagram. Jenn still follows Maria as of publication.

Jenn Tran, Devin Strader and Maria Georgas May Be Involved In an Instagram Love Triangle

Jenn proposed to Devin at the end of her season of The Bachelorette and the pair left the season engaged. Once the After the Final Rose live show aired on September 2, 2024, Jenn revealed that they broke up shortly after filming wrapped because Devin changed his mind and seemingly lost interest.

Once they reunited on stage, Jenn called out Devin for his actions and revealed that he followed several women on Instagram one day after they split.

“Not only other girls, but Maria,” she told him. “Not only is that so disrespectful to anything we shared together, I just don’t understand why you would do something like that.”

Maria reacted to the jaw-dropping finale moment via Instagram Stories two days later.

“Just got back from a peaceful trip. This was not something I wanted to come back home to but I have some things to say [and] I won’t be holding back this time,” she wrote.