While discussing The Bachelorette’s season 21 finale, The Bachelor alum Maria Georgas admitted that she’s not friends with Jenn Tran anymore. However, she had nothing but high praise for the way Jenn handled things on the show.

“The last thing I want to do is have this weird narrative where Jenn and I are against each other,” Maria, 30, said in a Thursday, September 5, TikTok video. “Just because we’ve separated our ways and are no longer friends, doesn’t mean we hate each other. And doesn’t mean that if someone’s gonna disrespect her in my face that I’m gonna sit here and stand for it. Because I’m not.”

Maria was referring to Jenn’s ex-fiancé, Devin Strader, who broke up with her less than three months after they got engaged in May. During the live portion of The Bachelorette finale, Jenn, 26, called out Devin, 28, for following Maria on Instagram the day after the split. The Canada native was also brought up an instance earlier in the season when Sam McKinney admitted that he thought she or Daisy Kent was going to be this year’s Bachelorette.

“My name being brought up was a shock,” Maria admitted. “I know it was brought up before on the show and I heard about it. This is why I [could not] be Bachelorette. This is why I could not do what Jenn did in her position. The moment a man was gonna bring up another girl’s name in my face … there’s the f–king door.”

Maria applauded Jenn for how she handled the situation. “I hate that that happened to her,” she said. “I hate that that was brought up in her face. I hate that she even had to hear those words. It pisses me off. This is probably partially why I really could not watch the show at all, but you gotta commend Jenn on how she handled things. She did it like a true Bachelorette and, to that, kudos to you.”

The former reality TV star didn’t specify why she and Jenn had a falling out. The women were both on season 28 of The Bachelor earlier this year and then became contenders to star on season 21 of The Bachelorette. In May, Maria said it was “set in stone” that she was chosen for the role. However, she revealed that she dropped out before filming began because the situation became “overwhelming” for her.

Jenn later clapped back at the “narrative” that she was only chosen as the Bachelorette because Maria and Daisy, 25, turned down the gig. At the time, the Miami resident said everything was “all good” between her and Maria, but added, “This show has been going on for years and years – 21 years of this show specifically – and every season there are multiple people in contention for the role. Multiple people are doing interviews or doing fittings or filming intro packages. And it’s never really you until it’s you. That’s why I was a little disappointed. The narratives out there aren’t exactly true.”