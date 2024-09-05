Bachelor Nation’s Ashley Iaconetti claims Jenn Tran’s ex Devin Strader was direct messaging other women on social media before their dramatic split aired during The Bachelorette finale.

“Within the past week, I heard from a really good friend who said that Devin had slid into her DMs,” Ashley, 36, discussed with her cohost Ben Higgins on the Wednesday, September 4, episode of their “Almost Famous” podcast.

Ben, 35, asked the mom of two if her friend was a member of the Bachelor franchise. Ashley replied that she wasn’t. “Which makes it worse,” she added.

“This girl followed him, just because she’s been a fan of him from the show, liked his personality,” Ashley explained. “Then he DMed her.”

Fans watched Jenn, 26, as she planned to propose to Devin, 28, after sending Marcus Shoberg home. However, instead of airing their romantic beach engagement, ABC cut to the live portion of the show, where a tearful Jenn disclosed that her relationship with Devin had ended shortly after filming, with Devin expressing regret over their engagement.

“I promised my life to somebody who I thought was going to put every effort into the relationship. I didn’t feel that. I felt like I was secondary to everything in his life,” she told host Jesse Palmer during the live finale. “He wasn’t introducing me to his family anymore. Every little thing made me feel secondary to his life and I didn’t understand why.”

Jenn insisted that Devin seemed to pull away “almost immediately” after their filming and she began noticing “inconsistencies” in Devin, specifically in what he was “promising [her] and then not fulfilling.”

Disney/John Fleenor

The physician assistant was also given the opportunity to confront her ex on live TV and slammed him for following Bachelor season 28 contestant Maria Georgas the day after their split.

“Ending the engagement on a phone call? The next day I wake up to you following girls on Instagram? And not just any girl, but Maria?” the Miami resident said. “Not only is that so disrespectful to everything we shared together — I just don’t understand it. It completely invalidated our relationship. Everything we felt for each other. Did that even mean anything to you?”

Devin admitted the Instagram follow was inexcusable and acknowledged that he told Jenn about the change of heart in their relationship “regretfully late.”

“I know that hurt you,” he said. “I failed you and there’s nothing I can say other than that.”

Although Maria, 30, was absent from the live finale, she hinted at plans that she would address the situation.

“Just got back from a peaceful trip,” Maria wrote via her Instagram Story, one day after the show aired. “This was not something I wanted to come home to but I have some things to say and this time I will not be holding back.”

Maria and Jenn both competed on season 28 of The Bachelor, which featured Joey Graziadei as the lead. Many fans expected Maria to be chosen as the next Bachelorette lead and were surprised when Jenn was selected by producers for the role instead.