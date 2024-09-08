Jenn Tran gave some insight into why she brought up Maria Georgas’ name during the live finale of The Bachelorette. After calling out ex-fiancé Devin Strader for following Maria on Instagram just one day after their split, Jenn made it clear she wasn’t trying to insinuate that Maria was to blame for the breakup.

“When I had mentioned her name on stage, I knew it was going to make this big splash, but for me, it was important to highlight the ways in which Devin disrespected me,” Jenn, 26, explained to People of the bombshell aftershow moment. “It has nothing to do with Maria. I know that nothing happened.”

Jenn praised Maria, 30, for being “a lot smarter than Devin” and said she knows her former Bachelor costar “wouldn’t have done anything” if Devin, 28, came onto her. “I wasn’t calling that out to basically speculate what’s happening because I know that there was nothing happening,” the physician assistant student explained. “But it was the fact in which he had tried is what is disappointing to me.”

Maria previously confirmed that nothing happened between her and Devin after his Instagram follow. She also said they’ve never even met and she had no idea that he started following her on the social media site. “I don’t pay attention to who follows me and who doesn’t,” she explained. “I had no clue about that until people brought it to my attention. I didn’t know. By the time I found out, he had unfollowed.”

Before Jenn was chosen as the Bachelorette, Maria was also a contender for the role. During her May interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, the Canada native said it was “set in stone” that she was getting the gig. However, she said she chose to step down when the process became “overwhelming” for her.

The following month, Jenn appeared on the same podcast and said that this “narrative” wasn’t entirely true. She pointed out that there are multiple people in contention for the leading role every season. “Multiple people are doing interviews or doing fittings or filming intro packages,” the Miami resident shared. “And it’s never really you until it’s you.”

Although the women had a public back-and-forth, they are still supportive of one another. Maria confirmed that she and Jenn are “no longer friends,” but added, “[It] doesn’t mean we hate each other. And it doesn’t mean that if someone’s gonna disrespect her in my face that I’m gonna sit here and stand for it. Because I’m not.”

Jenn said Maria has not reached out to her since the finale, but told People, “I love the girl. I support her from afar and I’m happy that we can be on good terms and that’s all. It’s alright.”

After getting engaged while filming The Bachelorette in May, Jenn and Devin stayed together for less than three months. He broke up with her over the phone “about a month” before the September 3 finale.

“As soon as we had left Hawaii, things were just different,” Jenn revealed. “It kind of just felt like he was pulling away all the promises that he had made to me [like] wanting to move somewhere together, and wanting to have this future planned out, and wanting to see each other all the time.”