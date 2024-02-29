The Bachelor Star Maria Georgas’ Bikini Photos: Swimsuit Pictures

Maria Georgas reminds us of a sweet Bachelor story! The season 28 contestant is not only living rent-free in Joey Graziadei’s mind, but she is also a hot commodity amongst fans. Since night one, Maria has been slaying her outfits and it looks like she’s always been fashionably inclined. Her taste in clothes doesn’t stop at ballgowns and evening attire, though, because the Canada native’s bikini collection is just as attention-grabbing.

Let’s be clear, Maria doesn’t just know how to pick out a cute swimsuit – but she knows how to look downright good in them! Don’t believe us? Take a look for yourselves.