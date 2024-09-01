Jenn Tran's Bikini Photos: See The Bachelorette Star's Swimsuit Pics

is a bikini queen! Jenn Tran star is not shy about showing off her figure in swimsuits on her Instagram page and has posted photos from the beach, on boats and by the pool over the years. The Bachelorette
Whether she’s striking a deliberate pose or getting caught in a candid moment, Jenn’s bikini photos are here to slay.
Red Hot
Jenn posed in a red bikini top and white pants to announce that she’d be throwing out the first pitch at the Boston Red Sox game on September 7, 2024. “Absolutely stoked,” she gushed in the caption.
Sunbathing
Jenn wore a green bikini while posing by the pool and catching some rays. She paired the high-waisted swimsuit with sunglasses.
Green Goddess
Jenn was all smiles as she rocked a green bikini and paired it with a crochet black cover-up.
Gorgeous Girl
Jenn wore a beige bikini top with a white wrap miniskirt. She completed the look with a matching purse and black wedges.
Bachelorette Babe
Jenn got comfortable while striking a sexy pose as she spent the day at a pool party in Miami.
Hitting the Beach
Jenn strolled along the beach in a two-piece, stopping to pose in front of the water.
She’s on a Boat!
Jenn looked incredible in a green bikini as she posed during a boat ride on the water. “Swipe for a spicy pic,” she captioned the image, leading fans to a photo of chicken nuggets.