The Bachelorette star Devin Strader apologized for sharing “sensitive” information while discussing his split from Jenn Tran in a recent video.

One week after fans watched Jenn, 26, and Devin, 28, come face to face for the first time following their split during The Bachelorette finale on September 3, the Texas native uploaded a video sharing his side of the story. However, he quickly deleted the original clip – which included personal texts exchanged between him and Jenn – and uploaded a new version on Tuesday, September 10.

After he posted the new video, Devin reportedly took to his Instagram Stories to apologize for content included in the original post. The Instagram Stories post has since been deleted, though social media user @realityzach took to X share a screenshot of the alleged apology.

“I deeply am so sorry for showing sensitive information from the bottom of my heart. That was not my intention,” he apparently wrote in the text post. “My only intention is to show the relationship from my perspective. I gain nothing from that text conversation being shown. I promise you that was a mistake.”

After explaining that he tried to censor all sensitive and private information featured in the post, he admitted, “I honestly missed this one & f–ked up.”

Devin then acknowledged that his apology can only go so far, noting that he knows some people won’t easily forgive him. “I know there’s not words that can make this better,” the former reality star continued. “But I can ensure that there was no intent to show that text. I hope you can please find it in your hearts to forgive me.”

During the season 21 finale, Jenn explained that she and Devin called off their romance just four months after they got engaged. At one point, Jenn claimed that Devin broke up with her during a quick phone call and accused him of following other women – including Bachelor Nation star Maria Georgas – on social media soon after their split.

“I know there are plenty of people upset with me right now,” he began in the video clip posted via Instagram. “But I wanted to come on here and hopefully try to give a little more context into the situation due to the things being said about me. All I’m going to do here is share my side, take accountability and apologize for some of the things that I wasn’t able to say at [After the Final Rose].”

After insisting that he and Jenn had “a two-way relationship,” he continued, “I think we can both be held accountable. I’m in no way sitting here trying to say I was perfect throughout that relationship but I am looking to clear up a few rumors and the false narrative that is being said about me.”

Devin shared several text messages that seemingly proved he and Jenn were on good terms before the After the Final Rose special aired, and he insisted he was not “lying” about his love for Jenn during their time on the show.

Disney/John Fleenor

“It’s incredibly difficult to navigate those emotions post show. We both had missteps, we both had flaws, we both had mistakes along the way,” Devin concluded. “But the love that Jenn and I had, and the love that especially I had for Jenn, is not something that I’m attempting to lie about, it’s not something I can fake. Every single day was an uphill battle and as a man, I’m trying to support and love the best way I can.”