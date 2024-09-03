The Bachelorette star Jenn Tran has a solid support system as fans have watched her journey to find love during season 21 of the dating reality show. Who are her parents and brother?

Who Is ‘Bachelorette’ Star Jenn Tran’s Mom?

The New Jersey native revealed that her parents were divorced when she competed on Joey Graziadei’s season of The Bachelor.

Jenn has a close relationship with her mother, and she previously described their bond during the After the Final Rose special in March 2024 when she was named the lead of The Bachelorette.

“She came here from Vietnam. She left medical school to give my brother and I a better life,” Jenn shared at the time. “When my dad left, she took on the role of two parents and never complained once. She’s just always been there through thick and thin for my brother and I no matter what. She honestly just means everything to me.”

Who Is ‘Bachelorette’ Star Jenn Tran’s Dad?

While the reality star is clearly close with her mother, she and her father have a much more complicated dynamic and are currently estranged.

While pursuing a relationship with Joey, Jenn explained that her parents were “separated but still living in the same household” for six years.

“I always felt so unwanted by my dad,” she continued. “Just, like, the whole family situation growing up I never felt truly loved.”

She added that her and her dad’s relationship “deteriorated to basically like nothing toward the end of us living together,” and Jenn stated he was no longer part of her life.

‘Bachelorette’ Star Jenn Parents’ Are Immigrants

Jenn discussed her parents’ decision to immigrate from Vietnam to the United States prior to her debut as the show’s leading lady.

“Both my parents were born in Vietnam and immigrated over here,” she told Bachelor Nation in an interview published in May 2024. “My brother [James] was born in Vietnam and immigrated over here with them. They had me over here in New Jersey, so I am a first-generation Vietnamese American.”

Who Is ‘Bachelorette’ Star Jenn Tran’s Brother?

Jenn has an older brother named James Tran, whom she previously referred to as her “biggest fan” and “biggest hater” in a TikTok video uploaded in June 2024.

While James doesn’t have the same platform as his sister, he made headlines in September 2024 when Life & Style exclusively reported that he was warned about contestant Marcus Shoberg by his exes.

Disney/Ramona Rosales

As fans have watched Jenn and Marcus’ love story develop on the show, rumors began to circulate about the contestant’s shady past as he made his way to the finale episode as part of the final two. In light of the negative comments about Marcus, an insider claimed that his exes “reached out and got in contact” with James during filming.

“[​​Marcus’ exes] were worried for Jenn,” the source exclusively told Life & Style ahead of the finale episode of September 3, 2024. “James was told that Marcus is a ‘toxic, narcissistic, pathological liar.’”