There’s more to The Bachelorette finalist Marcus Shoberg than meets the eye – and he’s not the “great guy” he seems to be on the show, one of his exes exclusively tells Life & Style.

“When you first meet Marcus, he’s great – calm and clever, the same way he is on the show,” the source reveals. “You fall in love with him pretty fast. But after a few months, the real Marcus comes out. He is a toxic boyfriend.”

The ex said that Marcus, 32, “has cheated” in the past and “usually goes on dating apps and Snapchat while in a relationship.” She also added, “Multiple of his exes have ended their relationships with him after finding that out.”

Jenn Tran has fallen hard for Marcus and even told him that she loved him during their fantasy suite date. He was the first person who she used the “L” word with, although she later also told Devin Strader that she loved him too. While Devin, 28, reciprocated those feelings, Marcus has admitted to struggling with whether or not he’ll be ready to propose by the final rose ceremony.

In a preview for the September 3 finale, Marcus tells Jenn, “I know that I love you and I don’t want to give up on us.” However, he also notes, “I’m struggling,” to which Jenn tells him in frustration, “We’re running out of time.” Marcus and Devin are the final two men this season.

Another source exclusively told Life & Style that Marcus was still talking to several of his exes before he left to film The Bachelorette earlier this year. “Right before going on the show, he called [his most recent ex] to say, ‘I miss you, I love you, but I don’t know what to do because right now I’m applying for The Bachelorette. But I am not sure anymore now that I’m talking to you,’” the insider shared. “He implied that they should get back together.”

Marcus was also nowhere near ready to settle down before appearing on the dating show, another ex said. “Before he left, he proclaimed, ‘I don’t date. I’m not the man I want to be,’ and said he is not ready for anything serious,” she revealed. “He made excuses as to why, such as working on his career, saving money, etc. And then he went right on the show! There’s no way he is there to get married. If he wasn’t ready a week before filming, what would make him ready now?”

Jenn, on the other hand, has made it clear that she’s ready for an engagement. “I feel like when you start on the journey, you’re so hopeful for an engagement,” she told People in July. “And then, as you go through the journey, it’s like, what [does] an engagement really mean to you? Is it just a ring, or is it a commitment? What I really was looking for was a lasting partner, so I think my definition of that really changed throughout the journey.”

She also confirmed that she’s “very happy” with how things panned out for her on the show.

The Bachelorette season 21 finale and live after show will air on ABC on September 3 at 8 p.m. ET.