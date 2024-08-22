Marcus Shoberg has made it to Jenn Tran’s top 3 on season 21 of The Bachelorette – but he was “literally talking to multiple girls” until the week before he left to film the show, one of his exes exclusively tells Life & Style. (WARNING: The post below contains spoilers about the ending to this season of The Bachelorette).

“Before he left, he proclaimed, ‘I don’t date. I’m not the man I want to be,’ and said he is not ready for anything serious,” the ex says. “He made excuses as to why, such as working on his career, saving money, etc. And then he went right on the show! There’s no way he is there to get married. If he wasn’t ready a week before filming, what would make him ready now?”

Marcus, 32, admitted as much during his hometown date on the show’s Monday, August 19, episode. After introducing Jenn, 26, to his sister and several of his closest friends, the Army veteran began expressing doubts about whether he was ready for a proposal at the end of the season. He then met up with the other remaining men – Devin Strader, Jeremy Simon, and Jonathon Johnson – and was left even more unsure once he heard how certain they were about a future with the Miami resident.

“Everyone’s feeling really confident about their hometowns. The guys seem like they – if given the opportunity – that they would get down on a knee and not have any reservations about that,” Marcus said in a confessional. “As happy and as excited and as optimistic as I want to feel, like, I just kind of feel like I’m behind right now. I’m trying my best to understand why. Honestly, it’s like this feeling of shame of not being there yet. What are those guys doing that I’m incapable of right now? It does make me feel like there’s something wrong with me. Going into this rose ceremony, there’s no reason that I should be feeling the way that I’m feeling.”

Who Do You Want to See as the Next Golden Bachelor?

Still, Marcus received a rose from Jenn, which he accepted. “If I went home tonight, it would hurt a lot because I don’t want to sabotage something that could be really good for the both of us,” he admitted before the rose ceremony. “But I think she can kind of feel that I’m struggling to meet her where she’s at and I think that if I go home tonight it’s because she has run out of patience. I’m worried that something that makes me extremely happy could be taken away.”

In the upcoming episode, Marcus will have the chance to take things to the next level in his relationship with Jenn during fantasy suites week, where he, Devin, 28, and Jonathon, 28, will each have one-on-one time with the leading lady, ending with a potential overnight date without cameras.

Reality Steve previously reported that Marcus makes it to Jenn’s top 2. However, the TV blogger said that Devin is the one who gets engaged to the physician assistant at the final rose ceremony. Devin’s relationship with Jenn has already progressed further than Marcus’, as he told her he loved her after his hometown date, while Marcus only professed that he was “falling for” the Boston native.

Celebrity Crossword 19 Crosswords Play now

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.