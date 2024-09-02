While Jenn Tran was away filming The Bachelorette, her brother, James Tran, was getting some tea about one of her contestants back home, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. Marcus Shoberg’s exes “reached out and got in contact” with James during filming, according to the source.

“[Marcus’ exes] were worried for Jenn,” the insider says. “James was told that Marcus is a ‘toxic, narcissistic, pathological liar.’”

Marcus, 32, and James will come face-to-face when Jenn, 26, introduces the Army veteran to her family during The Bachelorette finale on September 3. It remains to be seen whether or not James will confront Marcus or Jenn with the information he learned before arriving in Hawaii for the family meeting.

Either way, Jenn is in deep with Marcus, as he is one of her final two men. However, after Marcus introduced Jenn to his loved ones on his hometown date, he admitted that he was struggling with whether or not he’d be ready for an engagement by the final rose ceremony. Then, on their fantasy suite date, Jenn told Marcus she was in love with him, but he did not say it back.

In a finale preview, Marcus tells Jenn, “I do love you,” but also admits, “I am struggling.” Meanwhile, fellow finalist Devin Strader had no hesitations about saying “I love you” on his hometown date. In fact, he started to grow concerned when he didn’t feel like Jenn was assuring him that she was on the same page with her own feelings.

After their fantasy suite date, Devin approached Jenn in her hotel room to explain why he was feeling uncomfortable and in his head. During their conversation, Jenn apologized for not being as articulate with her words and feelings as Devin is. She also assured him, “Of course I love you, you idiot.”

Now, Jenn will get one last date with each of the men before deciding who she wants to give her final rose to. The physician assistant has said from the beginning that she wants an engagement at the end of this journey, which is a concern for those who knew Marcus before the show.

“Before he left, he proclaimed, ‘I don’t date. I’m not the man I want to be,’ and said he is not ready for anything serious,” another one of Marcus’ exes exclusively told Life & Style. “He made excuses as to why, such as working on his career, saving money, etc. And then he went right on the show! There’s no way he is there to get married. If he wasn’t ready a week before filming, what would make him ready now?”

Another insider also called Marcus a “toxic boyfriend” and accused him of cheating on girlfriends in the past. “He usually goes on dating apps and Snapchat while in a relationship,” the source dished. “Multiple of his exes have ended their relationships with him after finding out.”

The Bachelorette finale airs on ABC September 3 at 8 p.m. ET.