Marcus Shoberg was in contact with several of his exes right before leaving to film The Bachelorette, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“One of his most recent exes he called a lot of times over the years,” the insider dished. “Right before going on the show, he called her to say, ‘I miss you, I love you, but I don’t know what to do because right now I am applying for The Bachelorette. But I am not sure anymore now that I’m talking to you.’ He implied that they should get back together.”

The source said it was “very confusing” for Marcus’ ex because he still applied for the show while seemingly pursuing her. “All of his recent exes also recently got in touch and he was calling them at the exact same time,” the insider added. “All while he was applying for the show.”

Marcus, 32, is one of the final two men on season 21 of The Bachelorette. During the September 3 finale, Jenn Tran will choose between him and Devin Strader at the final rose ceremony. While Devin, 28, has already told Jenn, 26, that he loves her, Marcus has been slower to get there. During their fantasy suite date, Jenn told Marcus she was “in love” with him, but he has not said it back yet.

The Army veteran’s hesitations came as no surprise to those who know him. “Before he left, he proclaimed, “I don’t date. I’m not the man I want to be,’ and said he is not ready for anything serious,” one of Marcus’ exes previously exclusively told Life & Style. “He made excuses as to why, such as working on his career, saving money, etc. And then he went right on the show! There’s no way he is there to get married. If he wasn’t ready a week before filming, what would make him ready now?”

Another source exclusively revealed that Marcus “is not [on the show] for the right reasons,” adding, “He is not a good guy and it’s a shame that Jenn had to unknowingly be subjected to him.”

During the finale, Marcus and Devin will meet Jenn’s family, and a preview for the last episode reveals that her loved ones are having reservations about how fast things are moving. In the sneak peek, Marcus tells Jenn, “I’m struggling,” to which she replies, frustrated, “We’re running out of time.”

Meanwhile, Jenn says she has to “follow [her] heart,” and we see host Jesse Palmer ask her, “Are you sure you want to do this?” While heading to the rose ceremony, she admits, “What I’m about to do today is something that I never thought that I would ever do, but I have to do what’s right for me.”

Then, the footage cuts to Jenn at the podium, speaking to one of the men whose face we cannot see. “I can’t let you propose to me,” she tells him. She’s then seen placing the rose down as the preview ends.

Jenn previously teased that the ending to her season is something that’s never happened before. Many fans have theorized that she will be the one to propose, rather than letting her final pick be the one to get down on one knee.