Jenn Tran may want to be wary of Marcus Shoberg, one of the men in her top 3 on season 21 of The Bachelorette. The Army veteran “is not [on the show] for the right reasons,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. (WARNING: This post contains spoilers about the ending of this season of The Bachelorette).

“He is not a good guy and it’s a shame that Jenn had to unknowingly be subjected to him,” the insider says. A second source adds, “Not everyone goes on the show for love and Marcus is not there for love. He’s there for admiration and maybe even [wanted] to be the next Bachelor.”

Marcus, 32, is an Army veteran who had a near-death experience during one of his deployments. “The producers were super charmed by him,” the second source reveals. “They told him that he had the most interesting story of any guy they ever had on the show.”

Jenn, 26, gave Marcus a rose after meeting his sister and closest friends on the Monday, August, 19, episode of the show. However, despite making it all the way to hometown dates, Marcus was admittedly having reservations about his future with the physician assistant. He told Jenn that he was “falling for” her, but did not use the L-word just yet.

“As happy and as excited and as optimistic as I want to feel, like, I just kind of feel like I’m behind right now,” Marcus admitted. “I’m trying my best to understand why. Honestly, it’s like this feeling of shame of not being there yet. What are those [other] guys doing that I’m incapable of right now? It does make me feel like there’s something wrong with me.”

Time is running out for Marcus to get there, though, as he is now just one of three men left. On the upcoming August 26 episode, Jenn, Marcus, Devin Strader and Jonathon Johnson will travel to Hawaii for fantasy suites week. There, each of the men will have a one-on-one date and the opportunity to spend the night with Jenn.

As first reported by Reality Steve, Marcus will receive a rose after overnight dates and make it to the top 2. However, he is reportedly not the man who ends up with Jenn. Steve reported that the Miami resident got engaged to Devin, 28, at the final rose ceremony and that they are still together today.

The outcome appears to be in Jenn’s best interest, as a source exclusively told Life & Style that Marcus is not ready for marriage. “Before he left, he proclaimed, ‘I don’t date. I’m not the man I want to be,’” the source dished. “He made excuses as to why, such as working on his career, saving money, etc. And then he went right on the show! There’s no way he is there to get married. If he wasn’t ready a week before filming, what would make him ready now?”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.