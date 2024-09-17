Bachelorette's Devin Strader's Ex Had Restraining Order Against Him

Before joining The Bachelorette, Devin Strader was arrested after an ex-girlfriend filed a restraining order against him for harassing her in 2017, Life & Style can confirm.

Bachelor Nation blogger Reality Steve was the first to report the news. Devin’s ex, who remained anonymous in the filing, accused him of burglarizing her apartment after they broke up. However, that wasn’t the only eyebrow-raising behavior that she accused Devin, 28, of displaying toward her.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit obtained by Life & Style, Devin and his unidentified ex lived in different units of the same apartment complex after they split. The woman claimed that when her house was broken into, a necklace that Devin previously gifted her allegedly went missing. After the burglary, Jane Doe filed a restraining order against Devin.

In the documents, she claimed that Devin allegedly “made a fire out in the street” with the physical copy of the restraining order. Furthermore, she said that she once had a tire flattened and said Devin allegedly “came outside and laughed at her” while it was getting repaired.

The reality star was arrested on burglary charges and pled guilty charges of criminal trespass and simple criminal damage to property of less than $500, according to Entertainment Weekly. As punishment, he received one year of unsupervised probation.

Devin has yet to publicly comment on reports about his resurfaced past.

Devin’s legal troubles come to light two weeks after Bachelorette Jenn Tran announced they ended their engagement shortly after she proposed to him in the season 21 finale. Fans were shocked to find out that they split and were baffled when they learned that Devin called things off with Jenn, 26, over the phone.

“He wasn’t introducing me to his family anymore. Every little thing made me feel secondary to his life and I didn’t understand why,” Jenn told host Jesse Palmer during After the Final Rose on September 3. “We had a happy couple [weekend] planned sometime last month early and the night before I’d gotten a phone call. And he called me and basically broke off the engagement.”

Once the Texas native joined Jenn on stage during the live Bachelorette finale aftershow, she slammed him for following her Bachelor costar Maria Georgas on Instagram one day after they split.

Devin broke his silence on September 10 in a lengthy Instagram video where he exposed intimate texts between him and Jenn. Fans slammed him for sharing the private messages, which led him to delete the post and re-upload a new version without the texts the following day.

“I deeply am so sorry for showing sensitive information from the bottom of my heart. That was not my intention,” he wrote via Instagram Stories at the time. “My only intention is to show the relationship from my perspective. I gain nothing from that text conversation being shown. I promise you that was a mistake.”

He later concluded, “I know there’s not words that can make this better. But I can ensure that there was no intent to show that text. I hope you can please find it in your hearts to forgive me.”

Jenn reacted to the video during a September 12 appearance on the “The Viall Files” podcast.

“I don’t have a problem with him going out there and saying what he needs to say, but I have a problem with him invading my privacy and releasing texts without telling me and giving me notice,” she told cohosts Nick Viall and wife Natalie Joy. “He conveniently blurred out certain things but forgot to blur out certain things that were very, very private. Like, my mom’s on the internet, dude. It was disrespectful and I don’t appreciate it at all.”