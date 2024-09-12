The Bachelorette star Jenn Tran broke her silence and slammed her ex-fiancé, Devin Strader, for leaking their personal text messages.

“I have no idea why somebody would do this, let alone somebody that I was engaged to, would release private texts between us two,” Jenn, 26, on the Thursday, September 12, episode of “The Viall Files” podcast. “When you get engaged to somebody, your first thought isn’t, ‘Oh my gosh, these texts might be blasted for the world to see.’ That’s such an invasion of privacy. So when I heard about this, I truthfully felt so betrayed, so, just disrespected and, honestly, just upset and disappointed.”

Her message comes two days after Devin, 28, shared his side of his split from Jenn in a lengthy 13-minute video posted on social media on September 10. In the footage, Devin told his followers he was sharing his “truth” and slamming “false narratives” being said about him.

Jenn said she did not watch her ex’s video, but continued, “I don’t have a problem with him going out there and saying what he needs to say, but I have a problem with him invading my privacy and releasing texts without telling me and giving me notice. He conveniently blurred out certain things but forgot to blur out certain things that were very, very private. Like, my mom’s on the internet, dude. It was disrespectful and I don’t appreciate it at all.”

She concluded, “He’s allowed to have a side to the story. He was part of this relationship, too, and he has all the right to say what he wants to say. He had time at [After the Final Rose] to say it, but I didn’t hear much of anything [there]. If he thinks he wants to share more, he’s more than welcome to do that, but what I don’t condone is him invading my privacy.”

In Devin’s video, which has since been deleted, he told fans, “All I’m trying to do here is show that this was a two-way relationship. And I think we can both be held accountable. I’m in no way sitting here trying to say I was perfect throughout that relationship but I am looking to clear up a few rumors and the false narrative that is being said about me.”

Devin then referenced hundreds of text messages to further illustrate his point — which he later quickly deleted after fans slammed him for sharing sensitive conversations between him and his ex. After uploading a revised version without the messages on social media, Devin reportedly took to his Instagram Stories in a since-deleted post to apologize for the content included in the original upload.

“I deeply am so sorry for showing sensitive information from the bottom of my heart. That was not my intention,” the former reality TV star wrote in the text post, according to a screenshot taken by social media user @realityzach. “My only intention is to show the relationship from my perspective. I gain nothing from that text conversation being shown. I promise you that was a mistake.”

The Houston native said he tried to censor all private information, but admitted, “I honestly missed this one & f–ked up.”

“I know there’s not words that can make this better,” he continued. “But I can ensure that there was no intent to show that text. I hope you can please find it in your hearts to forgive me.” He then deleted the video from his page entirely after backlash continued to flood in.

ABC fans watched Jenn’s heartbreaking split from Devin play out during the season 21 Bachelorette finale, which aired on September 3. Jenn appeared onstage during the live aftershow and aired out the details of her relationship with Devin post-filming. She told the audience that she and Devin split shortly after production wrapped, with him expressing regret over their romantic beach engagement.

“As soon as we had left Hawaii, things were just different,” she told host Jesse Palmer. “It kind of just felt like he was pulling away all the promises that he had made to me — wanting to move somewhere together, and wanting to have this future planned out, and wanting to see each other all the time.”

Jenn was given the opportunity to confront Devin during After the Final Rose, where she slammed him for following Bachelor season 28 contestant Maria Georgas on Instagram just a day after their breakup.

Meanwhile, Devin insisted his feelings for Jenn were genuine but faded. “Obviously I failed you,” he said. “And there’s nothing I can say other than that. But, everything I felt for you was real.”