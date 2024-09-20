Miley Cyrus Is Ready for Boyfriend to Put a Ring on It

Miley Cyrus and musician Maxx Morando have been going steady for three years now, and the one-time wild child is confiding to pals that she’s ready for the next step – even if she is still scarred by her failed marriage to Liam Hemsworth.

“Miley goes back and forth a lot about whether she ever wants to get married again, but lately she’s started dropping hints that she’s ready for Maxx to put a ring on her finger. She’s always saying that he’s the perfect fit for her, he’s fun and wild but not in an unhealthy way. They love to make music together, but they also love the simple things like walking their dogs or chilling out at home,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

The insider continues, “And he calms her down when she’s stressing out and just makes life 100% better. With all the hellish family drama she’s had this past year Maxx has been the one stable thing in her life, he’s really proven to be such a big help and she says she can’t imagine life without him. Miley’s a big romantic, so even though she did get very disillusioned by marriage after what Liam put her through, she hasn’t totally given up on it. Her friends are predicting she and Maxx will get engaged very soon.”

Miley, 31, and Maxx, 25, began dating in the summer of 2021 after meeting on a blind date.

“We got put on a blind date,” the “Flowers” artist said during an interview with British Vogue in June 2023. “Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave.’”

The couple has mostly kept their love life private with Miley and the fashion designer only made a handful of public appearances together. Even though their romance blossomed in the warmer months, Miley and Maxx’s relationship didn’t even spark dating rumors until December 2021 when the two were spotted getting cozy at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party special in Miami.

By April 2022, Maxx and the “Party in the USA” singer had gone public with their romance after they were photographed in the midst of a passionate kiss in West Hollywood.

Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

Earlier this year, Maxx was by Miley’s side when she took home two Grammys, including Record of the Year for her song “Flowers.” The Franklin, Tennessee, native even took a moment to give her boyfriend some love during her acceptance speech.

Miley thanked “everyone that’s standing on this stage right now Tom, Tyler, Michael and Greg. Our teams, my team, Crush, Columbia, my mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look.”

While Miley and Maxx have continued to lay low, she was seen supporting him and his band, Liily, in West Hollywood on September 1. The “Wrecking Ball” artist sported a black T-shirt and black sunglasses as she hopped into the car of her good friend and stylist, Bradley Kenneth, after Maxx’s band’s show at The Roxxy.