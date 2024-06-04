Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth may have split years ago, but an insider exclusively tells Life & Style that she’s still craving closure and pleading for a face-to-face meeting that he’s not willing to give.

“Miley’s still very scarred and tormented by the way things ended with Liam. When they broke up she really thought it was for the best and that she’d never look back, but now all these years have gone by and she’s having to admit she still misses him,” the source shares. “She’s convinced that if they were to sit down and talk it out and each make amends that she’d be able to fully move on.”

While Miley, 31, claims that she doesn’t want to get back together with Liam, 34, the insider says that she “needs closure, but he won’t give it to her.”

“He says he’s over it and has moved on and just wants to leave what they had in the past and doesn’t see any need to hash anything out,” the source continues. “Miley is used to getting what she wants, so it’s driving her nuts that Liam won’t agree to see her.”

The insider explains that the situation has been made “even worse” because the Hunger Games star is “still tight” with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, and sister Noah Cyrus. The source explains that Liam “talks to them all the time, so she feels doubly hurt by his diss.”

Noah, 24, recently hinted that she and Liam are still in touch when she “liked” a selfie he shared via Instagram in April, which captured him showing off his muscular arms while at the gym.

Miley and Liam tied the knot in 2018 after dating off-on for nearly a decade. However, their romance wasn’t meant to be and they announced their split in August 2019.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for the pair said in a statement to People at the time. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Meanwhile, Liam publicly addressed their split in an Instagram post three days later. “Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated, and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” he wrote at the time.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Their divorce was later finalized in February 2020. Three years later, fans wondered if Miley was still bothered by their split when she seemingly penned her hit song “Flowers” about Liam.