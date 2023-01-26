Did Noah Cyrus Ever Get Plastic Surgery? See Then and Now Photos of the Singer

Noah Cyrus may have grown up in the same spotlight as her famous sister Miley Cyrus, but she has made a name for herself as a singer-songwriter. The “Young & Sad” artist has appeared in multiple television and film roles and was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2021. However, since rising fame tends to attract unwanted criticism, Noah became the subject of plastic surgery rumors as she grew up.

In January 2023, Noah attended Paris Fashion Week wearing a stunning pale blue sheer gown, sharing a photo of the look via Instagram at the time. Although many fans praised the “July” singer’s bold ensemble, a few others focused on Noah’s face and accused her of going under the knife.

“OH MY GOD SHE RUINED HER BEAUTIFUL FACE whyyyyy just why,” one person commented under the post, whereas several commenters suggested she uses “Botox.”

While the Nashville, Tennessee, native has not publicly addressed the rumors, she has spoken about self-confidence in the past. In May 2020, Noah clapped back at online trolls in a lengthy tweet.

“I’m so f—king tired of y’all commenting on every damn thing I do since I was a f–king kid,” she began. “Y’all are gon say im breathing wrong next [sic].”

Noah continued in a separate tweet, “I am v aware there’s a lot of you who dont like me or the way I look [sic]. You guys have made it very clear since I was probably younger than 12. I’m used to it. but for the younger kids, pls don’t let them grow up with that kinda hatred [sic]. It f—ks someone up just chill the f—k out???”

One month prior, the “Ready to Go” songstress opened up about the scrutiny she received after appearing in small roles on TV as a child, including guest starring on her sister’s Disney sitcom, Hannah Montana.

“There’s no mercy from people who see you only as public,” Noah told Tmrw magazine, referring to the online bullying that celebrities face. “I think what’s weird about people on the Internet is that they think if you have a well-known last name that whatever they say to you may not hurt your feelings, or that whatever they say about you couldn’t possibly make its way to you or hurt you.”

Despite the negativity she has encountered, the “Lonely” artist continues to promote self-confidence in her music and style.

