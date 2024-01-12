Young Celebrities Experts Believe Have Had Plastic Surgery

In 2022, during one of his social media rants, Kanye West suggested Hailey had had rhinoplasty, calling her “nose job Hailey Baldloose.” The model, 27, vehemently denied it, but Dr. Ramtin Kassir, founder of Kassir Plastic Surgery, thinks she did get work done around her eyes: “She likely had blepharoplasty, a brow lift or some expertly injected Botox.”
The Descendants star, 28, has been acting since age 8, so it’s not surprising her look would evolve. However, her asset changes suggest more than just growing up. “Dove has gotten a rhinoplasty, as well as upper blepharoplasty, as her eyelids are no longer as hooded,” claims Dr. Carlos Rodriguez, director of SKINNEY Medspa. “She also has gotten her lips filled.”
Baby’s (suddenly) got back! “She had a flat, straight buttock, but now Sydney has almost a perfect S curve,” says Dr. Kassir of the Anyone but You star, 26. “She could’ve either had an excellent Brazilian butt lift or had implants put in.”
The influencer once gave an Instagram shoutout to plastic surgeon Jason Diamond, writing, “Thank you for always taking care of me.” Though Sofia, 29, didn’t specify what work she’d had done, Dr. Rodriguez, who’s a board-certified internal medicine physician, suggests: “Sofia has likely received a rhinoplasty, lip fillers, under-eye filler and chin filler.” As for her wrinkle-free skin? He says it’s probably from Botox injections.
According to Dr. Kassir — a triple board-certified surgeon — the “Flowers” singer, 31, “looks like her eyes are much more open and she has much more of a crease above her upper eyelid, so she’s either had a blepharoplasty or a brow lift. Her lips look a little bit fuller, so perhaps she got fillers in her lips or got a lip lift. She also seems to have had fillers in her cheeks.” Well, she used to be young!