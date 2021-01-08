She Isn’t Just Miley’s Little Sister! See Noah Cyrus’ Transformation From Her Early Days in the Spotlight to Now

Don’t forget about Noah Cyrus! Her big sister Miley Cyrus is certainly the most famous member of the A-list family, but the “All Three” singer is definitely one to watch. Her transformation from cute younger sibling to bona fide Grammy nominee is truly something to behold.

The Nashville native was born in January 2000 to Tish Cyrus and country star Billy Ray Cyrus. Noah got her start in small parts on her older sister’s show, Hannah Montana, before voicing the title character in anime legend Hayao Miyazaki’s film Ponyo in 2008.

Some years later, the soloist released her debut single, “Make Me (Cry),” alongside popular English singer-rapper Labrinth in November 2016. Since then, the starlet has released two EPs — Good Cry in September 2018 and The End of Everything in May 2020 — as well as several singles alongside well-known artists including the late XXXTentacion, Marshmello, Jake Bugg and her ex-boyfriend Lil Xan.

One of Noah’s most notable moments was when she was spotted packing on the PDA with the rapper (real name: Diego Leanos) on the red carpet at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. Photos of the “Betrayed” artist kissing her cheek went viral shortly after the awards ceremony in NYC. The relationship was short-lived — the pair dated from June to September 2018.

A year after their split, Noah became best pals with one of Xan’s other ex-girlfriends, YouTuber Tana Mongeau, with whom she bonded through a mutual “love for smoking weed,” the MTV star previously told Life & Style. “It’s very rare that I meet a girl who likes smokes as much as me. So Noah will never, Noah could probably out smoke me. I don’t even know,” the Bustedness star raved about her friend in February 2020. “She’ll never turn it down. So, that’s how we bonded.”

The dynamic duo became close quite quickly — and even sparked romance rumors when they were spotted holding hands during a night out in Los Angeles in September 2020. “She also is just one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met. Her heart is so big,” Tana exclusively gushed to Life & Style. “She loves everyone for exactly who they are and it’s beautiful. So she’s great.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Noah from her early days in the spotlight to now!