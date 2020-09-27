Wait a sec … are Tana Mongeau and Noah Cyrus dating? The YouTuber and the singer sparked romance rumors when they were spotted holding hands as they arrived at BOA Steakhouse in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, September 27.

In photos obtained by Life & Style, Tana, 22, and Noah, 20, walked up to the restaurant hand in hand and even posed for one photo — in which the content creator wrapped her arm around Miley Cyrus‘ sister’s waist — before going inside. The vlogger rocked jeans, a cropped patterned shirt and sneakers while her supposed flame wore matching white sweatpants, T-shirt and sneakers. Both ladies wore face masks.

After the meal, they both shared posts on social media calling each other “girlfriend” — and Noah even gifted Tana a bouquet of roses and a teddy bear with the word “love” on its chest. The rumored couple also sang Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s hit song, “WAP,” about each other and shared a brief kiss.

The Los Angeles residents first revealed their friendship in September 2019 when they started hanging out despite their mutual ex-boyfriend, rapper Lil Xan. Four months prior, Tana posted a video titled “The Time Lil Xan Cheated on Me + Why Noah Cyrus HATES Me: Storytime” to her popular YouTube channel, so fans certainly weren’t expecting the pair to link up.

Since the dynamic duo started hanging out, they’ve shared countless photos and videos of hanging out in L.A., enjoying outings and even dancing in their underwear and licking knives. Though the twosome didn’t quarantine together amid the coronavirus pandemic, they were able to reunite for a hangout in late May.

In February, Tana exclusively told Life & Style that “a love of smoking weed” is what connected her to Noah in the first place. “It’s very rare that I meet a girl who likes smokes as much as me,” the MTV star raved about her close friend. “So Noah will never, Noah could probably out smoke me. I don’t even know. She’ll never turn it down. So, that’s how we bonded.”

However, the reality star is just as drawn to the “Liar” singer for her heart. “But she also is just one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met. Her heart is so big,” Tana gushed over Noah. “She loves everyone for exactly who they are and it’s beautiful. So she’s great.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see rumored couple Tana Mongeau and Noah Cyrus holding hands while heading to dinner!