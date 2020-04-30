She’s come so far! YouTuber Tana Mongeau changed so much since she came onto the vlogging scene in 2015. In fact, the blonde beauty became a whole new woman as she grew up right before our eyes on the popular social media platform. Her transformation is something to behold — and we’re here to celebrate it.

The Las Vegas native started out on YouTube at 16 years old when she began creating the “story time” videos that have since made her a household name. Since the creation of her channel, the 21-year-old amassed a breathtaking 5.3 million followers. In fact, Social Blade estimates she currently makes anywhere from $4,400 to $71,500 a month from her videos alone. Wild, y’all.

But we’d be sorely mistaken if we said that being charming on camera is all the content creator is good at. Tana is also an accomplished rapper and pop singer, with her first two singles hitting airwaves in 2017. “Hefner” and “Deadahh” showed the world a different side of the digital starlet — and her 2020 single, “Without You,” proves that she is constantly leveling up. Her vocals are pretty insane.

Trust us, we’re not the only ones who love Tana — MTV is also a huge fan. The legendary network gave the internet personality her own digital reality show, Tana Turns 21, to highlight her big milestone birthday in 2019. They liked her content so much, the channel expanded the series and renamed it MTV: No Filter and continue to follow her antics on the show.

Unsurprisingly, Tana seemingly snagged a second reality show deal with the music-centric station, along with her ex-husband Jake Paul, called Bustedness. The Ridiculousness spinoff series was announced by Tana herself in December 2019, but we haven’t seen any episodes come to light just yet. Either way, it’s clear the starlet is definitely TV host material.

There’s no denying Tana has come incredibly far during her considerably short time in the public eye — and she’s just getting started. We can’t wait to see what comes next for her. Scroll through the gallery to see Tana’s transformation from the beginning of her YouTube career to now!