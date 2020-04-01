Quarantine queen! YouTuber Tana Mongeau took to her Instagram to share a series of stunning bikini photos while enjoying the sunshine on her roof amid social distancing measures in Los Angeles. Needless to say, the 21-year-old bombshell has been doing self-isolation right.

“Quarantine roof tanning vibes,” the blonde beauty captioned the set of eight photos of herself in a strappy blue two-piece that didn’t leave very much to the imagination. “Also something for [you] to j—k off to in order to stay inside. God, I’m such a philanthropist.”

Unsurprisingly, several of the MTV starlet’s friends flocked to the comments section to drool over the sexy snaps. “The color blue is lucky,” rapper and rumored flame Mod Sun wrote after being featured in one of the photos while taking Tana’s picture. “onlyfans[.com]/tanamojo,” beauty guru Nikita Dragun gushed, while fellow vlogger Gigi Gorgeous‘ wife Nats Getty raved, “Nobel Peace Prize coming [your] way dude.” LOL!

It definitely wouldn’t be the first time Tana has flaunted her incredible body while self-isolating amid the global pandemic. In fact, the Las Vegas native took to her Instagram Stories to put her ~assets~ on full display in thong bikini bottoms with no top on as she laid out to tan on March 27.

Plus, it’s not like the digital creator has ever been shy about being proud of her body — which is a crucial virtue she told Life & Style exclusively she tries to instill in her fan base of young women coming into their own.

“I have a young following and it’s definitely primarily female,” the popular internet celeb explained in February. “I always want to empower those young girls to do whatever they want with their bodies and to make their decisions and not let anyone take that away from them, especially men.”

Interestingly enough, the entrepreneur has been acting pretty flirty throughout quarantine while spending time with Mod, 33. While it remains to be seen if anything noteworthy comes of their friendship — a.k.a. if it turns romantic, duh — we’ll be the first ones to cheer them on either way after braving isolation together.