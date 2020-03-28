Hello, hottie! YouTuber Tana Mongeau took to her Instagram Stories to show off her insane bikini body in an almost-nude selfie while catching some sunshine in the backyard amid social distancing measures in Los Angeles. The MTV starlet flaunted her curves for fans and followers on March 27.

In the steamy photo, the blonde beauty could be seen showing off her ~assets~ in thong bikini bottoms with no top on as she laid out in an attempt to get a tan in a backyard space. In another Boomerang shot, Tana flaunted her picnic set-up for the afternoon in the sun. “I [really] do [be] vibing [though],” she wrote over the clip of wine, fruit, cheese and crackers on a platter.

It’s no surprise to see the Las Vegas native being candid about how she’s been spending the quarantine period. In fact, Tana has been all over social media documenting her self-isolation — and has even been hanging out with rapper and rumored flame Mod Sun during the global crisis.

One thing’s for sure: Tana is dedicated to self-care during the lockdown. “At least pandemic [equals] no makeup [and] hella skincare,” the reality star told fans and followers about her quarantine routine via her Instagram Stories on March 18.

Plus, the bombshell revealed she was working on some videos for her YouTube channel — a surefire way to pass the time during moments like these. “He doesn’t want me to edit,” Tana wrote over a sweet vid of a puppy trying to get her to give pets the same day as her skincare selfie. “I’m kind of thriving. Hour 11 of editing,” she wrote over a photo of her omelet breakfast the following morning.

Clearly, Tana is doing her fair share of chilling right now since she’s not filming her reality show, MTV No Filter. Back in February, Life & Style asked her if she’d ever do something like The Bachelorette in the future, which would be pretty excellent quarantine viewing right about now. “I actually, in the very beginning of my career, [explored] the idea of something like that,” she admitted. “I feel like I never say … never heard anything. Bachelorette, if you want to have me, why the f–k not? Why not? I’ve been getting so many tweets [about it].”